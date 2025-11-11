Security And Vulnerability Management Market 2030: New Trends, Latest Opportunities, Future Growth And Leading Companies

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Microsoft (US), AT&T (US), CrowdStrike (US), IBM (US), Tenable (US), Cisco (US), DXC Technology (US), Qualys (US), Check Point (Israel), Rapid7 (US), ManageEngine (US), RSI Security (US), Fortra (US), Ivanti (US), and Tanium (US), GFI Software (US), Invicti (US), Outpost24 (Sweden)."Security & Vulnerability Management (SVM) Market by Solution (Vulnerability Assessment and Management, Configuration and Compliance, Asset Discovery and Inventory Management), Target (IT Infrastructure), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

The Security & Vulnerability Management (SVM) Market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from USD 17.55 billion in 2025 to USD 24.07 billion by 2030. The market for security and vulnerability management is expanding due in large part to the growing number of security breaches brought on by internal weaknesses, strict regulatory requirements, and data privacy compliance. Organizations are vulnerable to cyber threats and data loss due to internal flaws like misconfigurations, unpatched systems, and human mistake. Global laws like the CCPA, GDPR, and HIPAA are forcing businesses to implement strong vulnerability management systems in order to maintain compliance, avoid fines, and protect sensitive data.

Download PDF Brochure@

The rising number of security breaches caused by internal vulnerabilities, combined with the growing deployment of third-party applications, is significantly driving the security and vulnerability management market. Internal weaknesses such as misconfigurations, poor access controls, and unpatched systems often serve as entry points for cyberattacks, compelling organizations to adopt advanced vulnerability assessment tools. Simultaneously, the widespread integration of third-party applications expands the attack surface, increasing exposure to external threats. As businesses rely on complex digital ecosystems, the need for continuous monitoring, risk prioritization, and automated remediation strengthens, fueling demand for comprehensive vulnerability management solutions to safeguard critical assets and maintain compliance.

Based on solution, asset discovery and inventory management segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The asset discovery and inventory management segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing need for complete visibility into organizational assets. With the rapid expansion of digital infrastructures, enterprises often struggle to track all connected devices, applications, and cloud resources. Asset discovery solutions enable continuous identification, classification, and monitoring of every endpoint and network component, helping organizations understand their true attack surface. These tools play a vital role in prioritizing vulnerabilities based on asset criticality and ensuring compliance with security standards. As businesses embrace IoT, cloud computing, and remote operations, maintaining an accurate, real-time asset inventory has become crucial for reducing exposure and preventing the exploitation of unmanaged or shadow IT assets.

By target, IoT vulnerability segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The IoT vulnerability segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by the rapid proliferation of connected devices across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and transportation. These devices often lack consistent security protocols, making them prime targets for cyberattacks. IoT vulnerability management solutions enable organizations to detect and mitigate risks associated with device misconfigurations, firmware flaws, and unauthorized access. The increasing integration of IoT into critical operations has elevated the need for continuous monitoring and automated patching to safeguard interconnected ecosystems. As industries adopt smart technologies and industrial automation, managing vulnerabilities across an increasing number of IoT endpoints has become crucial for preventing operational disruptions and ensuring data integrity.

By region, North America to hold largest market share during forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the security and vulnerability management market due to its mature cybersecurity ecosystem and strong presence of key industry players. The region experiences a high frequency of targeted cyberattacks, prompting enterprises to invest in advanced vulnerability assessment and remediation solutions. Government regulations, such as those from CISA and NIST, have reinforced the adoption of continuous monitoring and compliance frameworks across sectors. Organizations in industries such as banking, healthcare, and critical infrastructure actively implement automated vulnerability management platforms to strengthen their security posture. The growing emphasis on securing cloud environments, remote work infrastructure, and IoT deployments has positioned North America as a leading hub for technological innovation and large-scale adoption of integrated security management solutions.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Security and Vulnerability Management Market

Modern platforms combine continuous agent-based scanning (deep, host-level insight) with agentless scanning (broad, low-impact coverage). This hybrid approach lets organizations scan critical assets in real time while still getting wide, network-level visibility across unmanaged or ephemeral devices.

Beyond static inventories, leading solutions build a living map of assets and relationships - including cloud workloads, containers, SaaS apps, OT/IoT devices and shadow IT. That dynamic attack-surface discovery identifies exposures caused by changes (new services, misconfigured cloud storage, forgotten dev VMs) before they're exploited.

Instead of raw CVSS numbers, advanced tools fuse vulnerability data with contextual signals - asset criticality, business owner, exploit availability, threat-actor targeting, and network exposure - to produce business-centric risk scores. That dramatically improves remediation ROI by focusing teams on what actually threatens the business.

Top solutions integrate live threat intelligence (zero-day alerts, exploit kits, malware campaigns) and proof-of-concept trackers so vulnerabilities are scored by real-world exploitability. This real-time threat context shifts response from theoretical risk to actionable urgency.

Major Highlights of the Security and Vulnerability Management Market

With organizations accelerating digital transformation and hybrid cloud adoption, the number of exploitable endpoints and vulnerabilities has surged. The growing sophistication of cyberattacks - including ransomware, supply chain compromises, and zero-day exploits - is pushing enterprises to adopt proactive vulnerability management solutions to safeguard critical assets.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are revolutionizing vulnerability detection and prioritization. These technologies enable faster identification of emerging threats, automated patch prioritization, and intelligent risk scoring. Automated workflows are also minimizing manual intervention, allowing faster remediation cycles and improved operational efficiency.

As enterprises migrate workloads to cloud and containerized environments, the demand for cloud-native security and container vulnerability management has skyrocketed. Modern tools now provide continuous visibility, scanning, and compliance tracking across multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructures, addressing unique cloud configuration and runtime risks.

Organizations are embedding vulnerability management earlier in the software development lifecycle through DevSecOps practices. Integrating scanning tools into CI/CD pipelines ensures vulnerabilities in code, containers, and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) are identified and remediated before deployment - reducing the risk of production-level exploits.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Security and Vulnerability Management Market

Microsoft (US), AT&T (US), CrowdStrike (US), IBM (US), Tenable (US), Cisco (US), DXC Technology (US), Qualys (US), Check Point (Israel), Rapid7 (US), ManageEngine (US), RSI Security (US), Fortra (US), Ivanti (US), and Tanium (US), GFI Software (US), Invicti (US), Outpost24 (Sweden), SecPod (India), Balbix (US), Intruder (UK), Brinqa (US), Holm Security (Sweden), Nucleus Security (US), NopSec (US), CyCognito (US), and Breachlock (US) are the key players and other major players in the security and vulnerability management market.

Microsoft is a global technology company that offers software, cloud services, and hardware solutions, driving digital transformation across various industries. The company operates through three main segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Within the security and vulnerability management market, Microsoft offers an extensive portfolio of integrated solutions, including Microsoft Defender, Defender for Endpoint, Defender Vulnerability Management, and Microsoft Sentinel. These tools provide continuous threat detection, risk assessment, and exposure management across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Microsoft caters to diverse industries, including banking, healthcare, government, retail, and manufacturing, supporting organizations in securing their digital assets and ensuring compliance with global regulations. Its security ecosystem is backed by AI-driven analytics, automation, and global threat intelligence. The company operates across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, with its operations in over 190 countries.

IBM is a global company in hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence, and consulting services, enabling digital transformation across industries. The company operates through four main business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. In the security and vulnerability management market, IBM offers advanced solutions through its IBM Security portfolio, which features QRadar Suite, IBM Security X-Force, and Cloud Pak for Security. These offerings deliver end-to-end visibility, automated threat detection, and vulnerability prioritization to strengthen enterprise defense strategies. IBM's solutions help organizations assess, monitor, and mitigate security risks across IT, OT, and cloud environments. Serving industries such as banking, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and government, IBM enables secure operations and regulatory compliance through AI-driven analytics and automation. The company operates in over 170 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.