'Cowardly Act': Political, Religious Leaders In J&K Condemn Red Fort Blast

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and political, religious and trade leaders on Tuesday strongly condemned the devastating car blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort.

The terror attack, which claimed 13 lives and left many injured, has been termed“a cowardly and inhuman act” aimed at disturbing peace and harmony in the country.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in a post on X, said:“Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a blast in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon.”

The Office of Chief Minister J&K, Omar Abdullah, also posted on X:“The Chief Minister has expressed deep shock over the blast in Delhi close to the Red Fort, which has claimed several lives and left many injured. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

J&K Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader, Sunil Sharma also expressed grief over the traffic blast.“Deeply saddened over the tragic loss of lives in the car blast incident in New Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Sharma said.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday condemned the Red Fort blast in Delhi, calling it a cowardly and inhuman act designed to spread fear among innocent people.

“Words fall short in condemning such a heinous act of terror. These blasts are not only an assault on the lives of innocent citizens but also on the very spirit of humanity and peace,” Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a statement.

“My heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones and to those battling injuries in hospitals. In this hour of immense pain, the entire nation stands united in grief and solidarity,” he added.

Adding to the condemnations, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, wrote on X:“Deeply saddened by the tragic car blast in Delhi that has claimed precious lives and injured many. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of those injured. May Almighty Allah grant strength and patience to all affected by this tragedy.”

The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasirul Islam, also joined the condemnations, describing the blast as a“shameful act of terrorism,” saying,“The killing of an innocent person is the killing of the entire humanity. People of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of religion and caste, share the grief of the bereaved families.”

The former Chief Minister of J&K, Mehbooba Mufti, also shared on her X handle:“Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic car blast in Delhi that has taken eight precious lives and injured so many others. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones. No words can ease their pain. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured and hoping the cause of this tragedy is uncovered soon.”

Additionally, the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union and the New Kashmir Fruits Association Srinagar described the incident as a“highly deplorable and inhumane act.”

Chairman Bashir Ahmad Basheer, who also heads the New Kashmir Fruits Association, extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), led by Mohammad Yaseen Khan, expressed profound grief, saying,“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) also condemned the attack, calling it a“heinous act of violence” that has caused“immense loss of life and deep anguish.”

In its statement, KCC&I conveyed heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured. It urged the Government of India to“bring the perpetrators to justice and strengthen preventive mechanisms to ensure public safety.”“The business fraternity of Kashmir stands in solidarity with all those affected by this tragedy,” the Chamber said, stressing that“such acts are an assault on peace, stability, and the shared values of humanity.”

In another development, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) announced that its jailed founder and MP from Baramulla, Er Rashid, has informed Tihar Jail authorities of his decision to begin a“two-day hunger strike from November 12” to protest the Delhi blast and the growing trend of violence.

AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi quoted from Er Rashid's letter addressed to the DG Prisons, New Delhi, stating that he condemned the attack as“an assault on humanity.”“Er Rashid has expressed concern that even educated Kashmiris, including doctors, are being pushed towards violence. His hunger strike is a call for introspection and a reminder that we cannot afford to lose more young and educated people,” Inam said.

According to KNO, the President of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Altaf Bukhari, also wrote on X:“I strongly condemn the horrific blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi, which claimed the lives of several innocent people and left many others gravely injured. This cowardly act of violence is an assault on humanity and a direct attack on the peace and security of our nation.

Violence of this nature-especially in the heart of our nation's capital-deserves the strongest possible condemnation. Those responsible must be swiftly brought to justice and given exemplary punishment. The entire nation must stand united in this moment of grief and resolve, showing zero tolerance for terrorism in any form. Let us send a clear and unwavering message: terrorism will find no refuge, no support, and no sympathy on Indian soil,” wrote Bukhari.