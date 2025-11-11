Development, Change Drive Budgam Voters to Polling Booths

Srinagar- From the bustling centre of Budgam to the interiors of Soibugh, voters turned out in good numbers on Tuesday, united by one demand - development and change. Many said their vote was for individuals they trust, not political parties that have repeatedly failed to deliver.

'We Want Leaders Who Stay Connected'

At the Block Development Office polling station, located near the Deputy Commissioner's office in Budgam town, groups of young voters were seen discussing their choices outside the booths.

“We voted for faces, not parties,” said Zubair Ali, a young voter.“We are tired of being remembered only during elections. We want leadership that stays connected to the ground,” he said, adding that they have seen the same promises repeated for years.

Outside the Government Girls Higher Secondary School polling station, Mohammed Hussain, in his forties, said that people were voting for someone who could“actually deliver on development.”

Similar scenes were witnessed at several polling stations across the town, where first-time voters said they cast their ballots hoping to see visible change.

Soibugh Votes for Change and Progress

In Soibugh, once known for election boycotts, voter participation remained high as residents came out early despite freezing temperatures. At Polling Station 44, Soibugh-D, long queues of men and women stood waiting to vote, with many saying this election was about“ending neglect.”

“We have voted many times, but this time we want real work on the ground - roads, water, and power,” said Abdul Rashid, a resident of Soibug.

“Young people are tired of speeches. We want to see progress - proper electricity, clean water, better roads,” said a first-time voter.