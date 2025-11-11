ISIN DK0030484621 - Tryg Forsikring A/S Has Determined The Purchase Price

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Reference is made to the announcement published on 10 November 2025. All capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings assigned thereto in the announcement unless the context otherwise requires. Tryg Forsikring A/S (the "Issuer") has now determined the purchase price for the contemplated purchase of some or all of the outstanding SEK 1,000,000,000 Floating Rate Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes (kapitalbeviser), ISIN DK0030484621 (the "Existing Notes"). The purchase price will be 100.75 per cent. of their Outstanding Principal Amount (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Existing Notes) at the date of settlement of the purchase together with any accrued and unpaid interest to (but excluding) the date of settlement of the purchase. The Issuer's purchase of the Existing Notes is conditional upon certain Purchase Conditions, among other things, the successful completion of the issuance and settlement of the Notes.

Additional information:

