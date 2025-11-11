Turbo Energy Stock Soars Pre-Market After Announcing Blockchain Partnership For Solar Funding



Turbo Energy S.A. (TURB) stock surged over 68% in Tuesday's premarket after the company launched a project that uses blockchain technology to tokenize financing for renewable energy systems.

The initiative, developed in partnership with blockchain specialists Taurus S.A. and the Stellar Development Foundation, will begin with a pilot at a supermarket in Spain.

Blockchain-Driven Financing

The project aims to test a transparent, decentralized way of funding solar and battery storage projects through tokenized debt financing of on-site Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

The initial deployment will use Turbo Energy's proprietary SUNBOX solar energy storage systems to supply renewable power directly to the location.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Turbo Energy stock jumped to 'bullish' from 'neutral' territory. Message volume improved to 'extremely high' from 'high' levels in 24 hours.

Expanding The Energy-as-a-Service Model

Turbo Energy Solutions, a subsidiary, will facilitate the financing of solar and battery systems for commercial and industrial clients adopting Turbo's technology. The company plans to extend this blockchain-based Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model to global markets.

Taurus, an institutional digital asset infrastructure provider, will oversee the tokenization process using its Taurus-CAPITAL platform. The tokens will be issued and managed on the Stellar blockchain, with support from the Stellar Development Foundation.

“This initiative is a concrete application of blockchain in energy financing.”

- Mariano Soria, CEO, Turbo Energy

Soria added that the initiative combines physical solar energy systems with blockchain innovation to create new income opportunities and make sustainable investing more accessible.

TURB stock has gained over 15% in 2025 and lost over 50% in the past 12 months.

