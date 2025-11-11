Readybid Named Technology Innovator Of The Year For Advancing Global Hotel Procurement Automation

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 10, 2025 6:48 am - ReadyBid's automation engine also ensures accurate rate comparison and instant supplier scoring, reducing the average sourcing cycle by up to 40%.

San Diego, CA - 10 November 2025:

ReadyBid, a pioneer in hotel RFP technology and corporate travel management solutions, has been awarded the prestigious title of Technology Innovator of the Year for 2025 by the Global Travel Tech Council. The recognition celebrates ReadyBid's leadership in transforming the hotel sourcing and hotel procurement landscape through advanced automation, AI analytics, and collaborative sourcing tools.

Redefining Innovation in Hotel RFP Management

The award recognizes ReadyBid's continued success in reshaping traditional hotel RFP workflows into intelligent, automated ecosystems. The company's platform simplifies how corporations bid on hotels, manage supplier communication, and execute strategic business travel management programs.

“This honor reinforces our commitment to innovation and client success,” said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid.

“ReadyBid's mission is to make the global sourcing process smarter, faster, and more transparent for travel buyers, suppliers, and partners alike.”

Empowering Global Enterprises

The ReadyBid platform integrates seamlessly with corporate procurement systems, allowing enterprises to manage thousands of hotel RFPs at scale. Its data-driven hotel sourcing tool helps clients benchmark rates, track compliance, and standardize contracts using built-in hotel RFP templates tailored to each organization's unique needs.

Driving Measurable Impact

With more than 1,000 global corporate users and millions of automated hotel bids processed, ReadyBid continues to lead innovation in hotel procurement and business travel management. The company's AI modules and predictive analytics are helping clients reduce costs while improving visibility across multiple markets.

“This recognition is a reflection of the trust our clients place in ReadyBid,” Friedmann added.“We're committed to evolving our platform to stay ahead of the industry's needs.”

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego - based technology leader in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation. The company's solutions empower enterprises and TMCs to streamline sourcing, improve rate negotiations, and enhance transparency across corporate travel programs.

