Qatar Condemns Attacks In Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Qatar expressed its strong condemnation of the two attacks that took place in the capital Islamabad and in Wana city in the Southern Waziristan district, which resulted in casualties and injuries.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed in a statement Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Pakistan and its government, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
The ministry reiterated the position of Qatar rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts regardless of the motive or reason.
Pakistan's police announced on Tuesday that 12 people were killed and others injured in a suicide bombing near the entrance of Islamabad's District Court. (end)
