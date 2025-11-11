403
Lula Calls on Global Leaders to "Defeat" Climate Deniers at COP30
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva used Monday’s opening of the 30th UN climate conference (COP30) in the Amazonian city of Belem to call on global leaders to decisively "defeat" those who reject climate science.
Speaking at the summit’s first plenary session, Lula directly confronted climate skepticism and the spread of misinformation, arguing that such forces obstruct international cooperation.
"In the age of misinformation, obscurantists reject not only scientific evidence but also the advances of multilateralism," he said. "They control algorithms, sow hatred, and spread fear. They attack institutions, science, and universities. It is time to inflict a new defeat on the deniers."
The forceful remarks came as leaders from major economies, including the US, China, and India, were notably absent from the summit.
Lula also criticized the global focus on military spending, singling out "the men who wage war" and pointing to rising defense budgets in the US and Europe. He argued these funds are misallocated and could instead be invested in climate solutions for developing nations.
"If the men who wage war were at COP30, it would be much cheaper to spend $1.3 trillion a year to end the climate problem than $2.7 trillion to wage war as they did last year," he said, contrasting the high cost of conflict with the resources needed to meet climate goals.
The leftist leader urged negotiators to take bold action and reaffirm the Paris Agreement’s central objective: limiting global warming to below 2°C from pre-industrial levels, with an aspirational target of 1.5°C. This requires cutting greenhouse gas emissions and increasing financial support to mitigate climate impacts worldwide.
Lula also emphasized the symbolism of hosting the summit in Belem, deep in the Amazon, noting that half the city’s residents still lack basic sanitation.
