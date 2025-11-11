Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Labs Market Outlook Report 2025-2034: $3 Bn Market Led By Al-Farabi, Alfa, MDLAB, And Ro'ya, Growth Driven By Advanced Testing Services And Vision 2030 Healthcare Initiatives

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Labs Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Saudi Arabia diagnostic labs market was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2024, driven by rising adoption of advanced technologies in diagnostic services across the region. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period of 2025-2034, with the values likely to rise USD 3.00 billion by 2034.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, among others, is primarily driving the demand for diagnostic labs in Saudi Arabia. The market is driven by an increasing rate of collaborations and strategic partnerships to improve patient outcomes in clinical settings.

The rising adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies in order to attain more accurate and rapid test results has significantly favored market growth. Remote consultation, test ordering, and result delivery are becoming highly prevalent in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic fostered the increased adoption of telemedicine and home testing services in Saudi Arabia, enabling patients to access diagnostic facilities conveniently. Additionally, the increasing awareness among people about diagnostic testing and early detection of diseases has been aiding the growth of the diagnostic labs market.

Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Labs Market Growth Drivers

Rising Adoption of Advanced Diagnostic Technologies

Diagnostic labs in Saudi Arabia are adopting advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing, molecular diagnostics, and digital pathology among others. In October 2023, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) introduced Rapid Whole-Genome Sequencing (rWGS) in their diagnostic labs. The new service is intended to help doctors diagnose genetic and rare diseases, especially in newborns.

rWGS helps by reducing the average genetic testing duration from the conventional two-month timeframe to a time of less than 35 hours. Such technical advancements in prominent healthcare institutions are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market share in the coming years.

Growth in Strategic Partnerships to Meet Rising Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Labs Market Demand

The growth in public and private collaborations is a notable market driver. Such partnerships facilitate increased access to diagnostic services, improve the healthcare infrastructure along with the accuracy of diagnostic services. In June 2023, the Health Ministry of Saudi Arabia signed a privatization contract to operate and manage the radiology department in 7 hospitals. The partnership is projected to offer increased diagnostic services access to more than 1.5 million beneficiaries in the country. The initiative is a major leap in meeting the growing market demand for diagnostic labs in the region.

Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Labs Market Trends

Increased Investment in the Diagnostic Labs Sector

Improvements in healthcare infrastructure due to increased investments is leading to the adoption of advanced technologies and equipment in diagnostic labs. It aids in the expansion of the range of tests that can be performed as well as also optimizes the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostic services, thereby boosting the overall quality of healthcare in the region.

Heightened Health Awareness Among the Public

The heightened awareness of health issues among the population is resulting in a higher demand for diagnostic services. This trend leads to more individuals seeking preventive screenings and early diagnostic tests which significantly contributes to the Saudi Arabia diagnostic labs market share. This shift also promotes a preventative approach to healthcare, thereby reducing long-term healthcare costs.

Rise in Technological Advancements

The rising integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation in diagnostic procedures is enhancing the precision, speed, and cost-effectiveness of diagnostic tests. These advancements facilitate early disease detection and personalized medicine, ultimately improving patient outcomes and elevating the market value.

Growing Focus on Preventive Care

The shift towards preventive healthcare directly impacts the demand for regular screenings and check-ups, augmenting the need for diagnostic labs that offer quick and accurate test results. This proactive approach helps in the early diagnosis and management of diseases and also encourages investment in technologically advanced diagnostic lab infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Labs Market Share

Market Segmentation Based on Provider Type is Anticipated to Witness Substantial Growth

By provider type, the market is segmented into hospital based and stand-alone diagnostic labs. Hospital-based labs, present within the hospital premises, lead the market share driven by technological advancements in diagnostic methods and the growing healthcare needs. It plays a critical role in providing timely and accurate diagnostic information to offer patient care. On the other hand, stand-alone labs work independently and may be a part of a popular diagnostic chain in the region.

Pathology Segment is Boosting the Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Labs Market Share

On the basis of test types, the market breakup includes radiology and pathology. The rising prevalence of cancer, along with the COVID-19 outbreak, has propelled the market share of pathology in the region. Radiology helps in diagnosing and treating diseases and injuries. It includes X-rays, CT, MRI, PET scans and ultrasound. Pathology, dominates the market segment, entailing services like diagnostic screenings and biomarker analysis among others. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytical tools designed to enhance the efficiency and productivity of technicians and medical professionals in the field is elevating the market value.

Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Labs Market Analysis by Region

Regionally, the market report includes northern and central, western, southern, and eastern parts of Saudi Arabia. Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is located in the central part of Saudi Arabia. Major cities like Tabuk, Ha'il, and Buraidah fall in the northern or north-central region. Each regional market offers different market dynamics which can be attributed to factors such as population density, the status of healthcare infrastructure, and economic considerations. Cities like Jeddah, Mecca, Medina, and Taif, are situated along the western coast of the country. The southern region constitutes cities like Abha, Najran, and Jizan. The northern and central regions of Saudi Arabia are dominating the market share due to the growing population size, increasing investment in improving diagnostic facilities as part of Vision 2030 initiatives, and rising adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies in the region.

Leading Players in the Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Labs Market

The key features of the market report include patent analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:

AI-Farabi Medical Laboratories

Founded in 2010, Al-Farabi Medical Laboratories is considered one of the most advanced medical reference laboratories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It offers many medical tests in the pathology domain including tissues and cells, along with specialized services in blood science and microbiology, among others.

Alfa Medical Laboratories

Alfa laboratories offer the latest clinical laboratory testing services, including highly sophisticated techniques to foster the prevention, early assessment, and management of complex chronic diseases.

Medical Diagnostic Labs

Medical Diagnostic Laboratories (MDLAB) was founded in 2013 to provide high-quality, accurate, and low-cost diagnostic services for the detection of infectious diseases, non-infectious, cancer, genetic, immunological, and other conditions.

Roya Specialized Medical Laboratories

Ro'ya Specialized Medical Laboratories is an initiative to achieve self-sustainability supported by the Saudi Arabian government's Vision 2030. This group of highly specialized medical laboratories is operating within the organization of King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah.

Other players in the market include AI Borg Medical Laboratories, Delta Medical Laboratories, Tibyana Medical Laboratories, AI Arab Medical Laboratories, AI Hyatt Medical Laboratory Company, and Advanced Cell Laboratory for Medical Analysis Company, among others.

