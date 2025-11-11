Radiation Hardened Electronics Industry Research Report 2025: A $2.3 Billion Market By 2030, Driven By Expanding ISR Applications And Demand For Radiation-Tolerant Components
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|286
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|1.77 billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|2.3 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Case Study Analysis
- US Dod Invests in Skywater Technology to Advance Radiation-Hardened Technology to 90 Mm Process Hardening Technique Aac Microtec and Tohoku University Integrate 4Mbit Mram Device for Satellites Army Contracting Command Invests in Bae Systems to Expedite Development of Rhbd Microelectronics Nasa and Air Force Research Laboratory Chose Vorago to Participate in Radiation-Hardened Electronic Memory Experiment Mercury Systems, Inc. Develops 3U Trrust-Stor Vpx Rt for Two Prominent Suppliers of Low Earth Orbit Satellites
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Isr) Activities Mounting Demand for Bandwidth, Data Processing, and Memory Components Growing Emphasis on Affordable Satellite Communication Increasing Power Generation from Nuclear Energy
Restraints
- Issues in Creating Testing Environments High Costs Associated With Developing Radiation-Hardened Products
Opportunities
- Increasing Global Space Missions Rising Demand for Reconfigurable Radiation-Hardened Electronics Increasing Use of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf Components in Space Satellites
Challenges
- Customization Requirements from High-End Consumers Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
Pricing Analysis
- Average Selling Price of Power Management Products Offered by Key Players, by Component Type, 2024 Average Selling Price of A/D & D/A Converters, by Key Player, 2024 Average Selling Price of Processors & Controllers, by Key Player, 2024 Average Selling Price of Memory Products, by Key Player, 2024
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Radiation-Hardened Semiconductors Rad-Hard Design Techniques Rad-Hard Packaging
Complementary Technologies
- Radiation Testing and Simulation Tools Thermal Management Solutions
Adjacent Technologies
- Satellite and Space Systems Defense Electronics and Avionics Quantum and Cryogenic Electronics
Companies Featured
- Microchip Technology Inc. Bae Systems Renesas Electronics Corporation Infineon Technologies AG Stmicroelectronics Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Texas Instruments Incorporated Honeywell International Inc. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Ttm Technologies Inc. Thales Analog Devices, Inc. Data Device Corporation 3D Plus Mercury Systems, Inc. Pcb Piezotronics, Inc. Vorago Technologies Gsi Technology, Inc. Everspin Technologies Inc Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC Aitech Microelectronics Research Development Corporation Triad Semiconductor Zero Error Systems Resilient Computing
Global Radiation Hardened Electronics Market
