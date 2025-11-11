403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Pres. Of Angola On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA)- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a congratulatory cable to the president of the Republic of Angola Joao Manuel Lourenco on his country's National Day, wishing the president and the people of Angola progress and prosperity. (end)
