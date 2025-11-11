403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peso Firms As Dollar Pauses Mexico Stocks Eye Calm Open After Brief Pullback
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso hovered around 18.37 per dollar in early trade, extending a four-session run of modest strength as the Dollar Index stalled just below 100.
Traders framed the move as a carry-friendly drift rather than a headline-driven surge: Banxico's slower-for-longer easing path keeps Mexico's real rates attractive while global risk stays orderly.
Monday's tone was textbook: a quiet U.S. session, softer dollar bid, and no fresh domestic macro shock. That left USD/MXN leaning toward the lower end of the week's range.
On four-hour charts, momentum remains peso -supportive-MACD below signal and RSI near short-term oversold-while the daily setup shows a gentle bearish bias for the dollar with RSI in the mid-40s.
First levels traders are watching are 18.30 as nearby support and 18.47–18.56 as resistance; a daily close back above the 21-day average would cool the downside.
Equities were steadier. The S&P/BMV IPC slipped roughly half a percent Monday to about 63,100, essentially a pause after a strong multi-week climb.
Daily trend gauges remain constructive (price above medium- and long-term averages), but momentum has flattened, suggesting consolidation with dip-buying interest around 62,400–62,900 and supply into the 63,700–64,000 band.
What's driving the narrative today is fundamentals more than noise: Mexico's disinflation progress is slow but persistent; the central bank is cautious, not activist; and external cues-from U.S. data to energy-are balanced.
If the dollar reclaims 100 decisively on stronger U.S. prints, a rebound toward 18.47–18.56 is plausible. Otherwise, carry and positioning argue for another test of 18.30.
Peso steady as markets pause to consolidate
Market color and liquidity were orderly overnight, with no verified, on-the-record comments from major banks crossing before press time.
The exchange had not published a reliable, up-to-the-minute leaderboard of individual stock movers we could verify this morning, so a precise list of the five top winners and losers is not included here.
Broadly, defensives underperformed in Monday's pullback while cyclicals and large financials were mixed-consistent with a market catching its breath rather than reassessing the cycle.
Bottom line: As long as the dollar stays capped and Banxico stays gradual, the path of least resistance is a firm-ish peso and an equity market that consolidates recent gains rather than sprints.
Traders framed the move as a carry-friendly drift rather than a headline-driven surge: Banxico's slower-for-longer easing path keeps Mexico's real rates attractive while global risk stays orderly.
Monday's tone was textbook: a quiet U.S. session, softer dollar bid, and no fresh domestic macro shock. That left USD/MXN leaning toward the lower end of the week's range.
On four-hour charts, momentum remains peso -supportive-MACD below signal and RSI near short-term oversold-while the daily setup shows a gentle bearish bias for the dollar with RSI in the mid-40s.
First levels traders are watching are 18.30 as nearby support and 18.47–18.56 as resistance; a daily close back above the 21-day average would cool the downside.
Equities were steadier. The S&P/BMV IPC slipped roughly half a percent Monday to about 63,100, essentially a pause after a strong multi-week climb.
Daily trend gauges remain constructive (price above medium- and long-term averages), but momentum has flattened, suggesting consolidation with dip-buying interest around 62,400–62,900 and supply into the 63,700–64,000 band.
What's driving the narrative today is fundamentals more than noise: Mexico's disinflation progress is slow but persistent; the central bank is cautious, not activist; and external cues-from U.S. data to energy-are balanced.
If the dollar reclaims 100 decisively on stronger U.S. prints, a rebound toward 18.47–18.56 is plausible. Otherwise, carry and positioning argue for another test of 18.30.
Peso steady as markets pause to consolidate
Market color and liquidity were orderly overnight, with no verified, on-the-record comments from major banks crossing before press time.
The exchange had not published a reliable, up-to-the-minute leaderboard of individual stock movers we could verify this morning, so a precise list of the five top winners and losers is not included here.
Broadly, defensives underperformed in Monday's pullback while cyclicals and large financials were mixed-consistent with a market catching its breath rather than reassessing the cycle.
Bottom line: As long as the dollar stays capped and Banxico stays gradual, the path of least resistance is a firm-ish peso and an equity market that consolidates recent gains rather than sprints.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment