Commercial Drones Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments With The Latest Updates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Commercial Drones Market Through 2025?The size of the commercial drones market has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The market, which is estimated to be valued at $2.18 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $2.37 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The sizable growth observed in the historical period is due to factors such as advancements in technology, the establishment of regulatory frameworks, applications specific to different industries, and increasing awareness.

Anticipated to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, the market size of commercial drones is projected to increase to $2.98 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This surge during the forecast period is accredited to the expansion in application range, inclusion of data analytics and AI, incorporation of green and sustainability initiatives, surge in investment and research, and growth in urbanization and infrastructure. The projected period is also expected to see enhanced utilization in diverse sectors, advancements in technology, expanding use of drones in e-commerce and delivery services, and the emergence of the drone-as-a-service (daas) model.

Download a free sample of the commercial drones market report:



What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Commercial Drones Market?

Companies with last-mile delivery as their core business activity are contemplating the adoption of commercial drones. The utilization of drones could not only shrink delivery time and cost but also foster profit growth, essentially propelling the expansion of the commercial drone market. A report by McKinsey suggests that company profits could surge by 15%-20%, and the price of their products or services could dip by the same percentage, provided they are able to slash their delivery expenses by 40% with the aid of drones. For instance, in June 2022, Amazon, Inc., an American online retailer, and web service provider, rolled out its Prime Air Service in California, USA. With the potential to deliver parcels weighing up to five pounds in less than sixty minutes, Amazon's Prime Air service via drones is set to be accessible for customers in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas.

Which Players Dominate The Commercial Drones Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2025 include:

. SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

. Parrot SA

. AeroVironment Inc.

. PrecisionHawk Inc.

. Draganfly Inc.

. 3D Robotics Inc.

. AsTec

. XAIRCRAFT Technology Co. Ltd.

. ZeroTech Robotics

. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Commercial Drones Market?

Leading businesses in the commercial drone industry are concentrating on creating novel products like civilian drones to bolster capabilities in areas such as monitoring, agriculture, delivery, and inspecting infrastructure. Civilian drones denote UAVs applied for non-military uses. Key applications of these drones span across sectors like agriculture, logistics, monitoring, media, inspection of infrastructure, and environmental tracking. For instance, US aerospace entity, Rotor Technologies, launched Sprayhawk, the biggest farming drone worldwide, explicitly created for automated crop dusting, in September 2024. The UAV houses a spray tank of 110-gallons and has the capacity to attend to over 240 acres each hour, proving quite handy for extensive agriculture practices. Following the Robinson R44 chopper model, the Sprayhawk is capable of vertical landing and takeoff and is handled by a crew of two on the ground. It integrates sophisticated technology like independent spray path mapping, terrain-following algorithms, and LIDAR sensors for detecting hurdles.

Global Commercial Drones Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The commercial drones market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Blade Drones, Hybrid Drones

2) By Technology: Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

3) By Application: Agriculture And environment, Media And entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction And Archaeology, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Wing Drones: Short Range Fixed Wing Drones, Long Range Fixed Wing Drones, Electric Fixed Wing Drones, Hybrid Fixed Wing Drones, Other Fixed Wing Drones

2) By Rotary Blade Drones: Single Rotor Drones, Multi-Rotor Drones (Quadcopters, Hexacopters, Octocopters), Tethered Drones, Other Rotary Blade Drones

3) By Hybrid Drones: Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) Drones, Fixed Wing And Rotary Blade Hybrid Drones, Other Hybrid Drones

View the full commercial drones market report:



Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Commercial Drones Market?

In the Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024 and is predicted to showcase the quickest growth through the forecast period. The report scrutinizes the commercial drone markets in a variety of regions which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Commercial Drones Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Military Gliders And Drones Global Market Report 2025

report/military-gliders-and-drones-global-market-report

Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

report/commercial-aircraft-global-market-report

Military Drone Global Market Report 2025

report/military-drone-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: