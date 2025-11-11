GEMS School Management And Coolside Development Announce Plans For World-Class International School In Limassol, Cyprus



GSM and CoolSide Development to jointly develop a landmark international school in Limassol's premium eastern district of Pyrgos

New campus to address strong demand for high-quality education among local and expatriate families State-of-the-art facilities and global best practices to redefine premium schooling in Cyprus

LIMASSOL, Cyprus: GEMS School Management (GSM), the advisory arm of GEMS Education, today announced plans to explore the establishment of a major new international school in Limassol, Cyprus, in partnership with CoolSide Development (“CoolSide”), a leading regional real estate development firm.

Under a non-binding agreement, CoolSide will hold the majority stake, while GSM will provide full operational leadership, management expertise, and access to its global education platform built over six decades of excellence.

Strategically located in Limassol's rapidly growing eastern district of Pyrgos and facing the sea, the new school will serve the city's quickly expanding community of local and expatriate families seeking premium education. Most existing schools operate at full capacity, highlighting the need for additional world-class options.

Developed in partnership with P.L. Property Gallery Developers and Constructors Ltd, the school will fit well into the ongoing integrated residential development in the area. The campus will feature exceptional design, advanced facilities, and a curriculum aligned with global best practice.

Robert Tarn CBE, Managing Director of GSM, said:

“This partnership marks an important step in GSM's growth strategy and reinforces our mission to bring outstanding education to new markets. Cyprus offers a compelling opportunity, a stable economy, a vibrant expatriate community, and a clear demand for quality schooling.”

Maxim Nazimok, Group Managing Director at CoolSide, added:

“We are delighted to explore this collaboration with GSM to create a truly world-class school in Limassol. This project reflects our shared commitment to excellence and our vision to deliver prime location developments that enrich communities and create lasting value.”

This collaboration further strengthens GSM's position as a trusted global partner for investors, operators, and governments seeking to establish or enhance leading educational institutions.

This announcement outlines a potential collaboration between GEMS School Management (GSM) and CoolSide and is non-binding in nature, creating no legal or financial commitment by either party.