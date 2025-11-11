Svante And Södra Launch EU-Based Carbon Capture Pilot To Advance Biogenic CO2 Utilization

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Svante Technologies Inc. (“Svante”), a global leader in solid sorbent-based carbon capture and removal solutions, is proud to share that Södra, Sweden's largest forest-owner association, has announced it will test Svante's carbon capture technology at the Värö industrial site in early 2026 and evaluate opportunities for large-scale capture in the future.

This pilot project marks Svante's first deployment in the EU forestry sector and represents a significant step toward scaling biogenic carbon capture in pulp and paper production. The pilot will evaluate the performance of Svante's proprietary solid sorbent filters in capturing biogenic CO2 emissions from Södra's pulp operations, with the goal of enabling new circular value chains and supporting Sweden's climate targets.

A Strategic Step Toward Circular Bioeconomy

Södra's pulp production generates biogenic CO2, which is a renewable carbon source with potential applications across food, water purification, chemical manufacturing, and e-fuels. By capturing and refining this CO2, the pilot aims to unlock new revenue streams and extend the value of forest raw materials without increasing harvesting.

“Carbon capture is no longer just about emissions reduction - it's about resource efficiency and climate-positive innovation,” said Mark Claessen, President of Svante's business unit, Svante Solutions & Digital Services.“Jointly with Södra we have the potential to capture and remove over one million tonnes of biogenic CO2 annually. We're excited to work on this project to demonstrate how our sustainable high-performance capture technology can help decarbonize industrial operations at commercial scale.”

Technology Deployment and Full-Value Chain Testing

The test facility will be installed at Södra's Värö site and operated in collaboration with the Swedish research institute RISE, which will support liquefaction trials of the captured CO2. This will enable the project team to evaluate the full value chain - from capture to compression and liquefaction - and assess the feasibility of scaling up for permanent storage or downstream use.

“By conducting trials with Svante's technology in our own environment, we're building expertise tailored to our operations,” said Jenny Gotthardsson, General Manager at Södra Cell Värö.“This is an important step in strengthening our competitiveness and the profitability of forest estates.”

EU Support and Climate Impact

The project is partially funded through Industriklivet, part of the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) under the Next Generation EU programme. It aligns with Sweden's national climate strategy and Södra's long-term commitment to sustainable forestry and innovation.

This pilot reinforces Svante's mission to commercialize Canadian-made cleantech globally and accelerate the deployment of carbon capture and solutions across industries and borders.

About Svante

Svante is a purpose-driven, leading carbon capture and removal solutions provider. The company makes nanoengineered filters and modular rotating contactor machines that capture and remove CO2 in an environmentally responsible way from industrial emissions and the air. Svante is on the 2025 Global Cleantech 100 and TIME & Statista's list of Top Greentech Companies of 2025. For more information, visit .

