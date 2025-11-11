Brits trust mainstream media - and AI - more than the government, social media influencers and friends and family, according to a report.

A study of 5,020 adults found news media outlets – print, digital and television – are generally trusted by 55 per cent.

While 44 per cent believe AI will provide them with more truth and facts, compared to 38 per cent who trust in the government.

As 57 per cent believe most public figures intentionally mislead people and 47 per cent say institutions - that create and enforce laws and policies within a society – no longer serve them well.

Less than a quarter (24 per cent) credit what they read on social channels – with 41 per cent claiming these platforms spread misinformation and 31 per cent disinformation.

While just under a fifth (17 per cent) believe AI is more trustworthy than their own friends and family.

Only seven per cent of those polled think AI generated content is the worst offender for publishing false information, deliberately intended to mislead.

Harry Gove, spokesperson for OnePoll, which compiled the report [] for 72Point, said:“Given that AI systems are predominantly trained on earned media and responsible storytelling, it's striking to observe that two of the most trusted sources among Brits today are traditional news outlets and AI itself.

“What's particularly revealing is the growing perception that AI may deliver more reliable information than even close personal networks - friends and family included.

“This shift underscores a broader societal transformation: individuals are increasingly turning to digital ecosystems and algorithmically curated content over interpersonal advice.

“The abundance of accessible, multi-sourced information is reshaping how trust is formed and where authority is placed.

“While public scepticism around AI persists - concerns about job displacement, identity fraud, and misinformation remain valid - the trajectory is clear.

“Society is not only embracing AI, but doing so rapidly, with trust in its outputs growing in parallel with its integration into everyday life.”

Of those adults who have used AI (70 per cent), 59 per cent are most likely to rely on it to get answers to questions, while 42 per cent use it to learn, or to have new things explained.

More than a third (34 per cent) will turn to AI for writing help for things like emails, documents or captions and 33 per cent use it in a professional capacity.

Reassuringly, 59 per cent of all adults claim to have a good understanding of AI tools, chat bots and large language models.

And 71 per cent of AI users are confident in the accuracy of the answers they are provided with.

On the whole, younger adults are more likely to trust what they are told, and what they read, than any older generations.

With 45 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 convinced by the information they absorb from social media influencers, compared to just 17 per cent of those aged 45 to 54, and nine per cent of those who are 55 to 64.

Similarly, 49 per cent of younger people aged 18 to 24 will trust what they are told by business leaders compared to 39 per cent of all those polled aged 55 and over.

While 25 to 34 year olds are the biggest adopters of AI, with 66 per cent placing their trust in the information shared by the likes of ChatGPT, CoPilot or Google Gemini.

Across all age groups, 55 per cent of Brits say it is getting harder to know which sources of information to trust, and 49 per cent do often question whether the news they see if real or fake.

As many as 42 per cent will verify what they read using multiple sources.

Harry Gove, for OnePoll, added:“Fact-checking is not just a safeguard - it's a fundamental part of responsible journalism and content creation.

“There are straightforward ways to verify information, even when using AI-generated summaries.

“One of the most effective methods is to visit the original sources referenced or linked by the AI.

“This allows you to assess the credibility of the sites, understand the context from which the summaries were derived, and make an informed judgment about the reliability of the reported content.

“By doing this, you're not only validating the facts but also reinforcing editorial integrity in an increasingly automated environment.”