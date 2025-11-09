403
US FAA Grounds All Boeing MD‐11 Aircraft, Orders Comprehensive Safety Review
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Sunday the temporary grounding of all McDonnell Douglas MD-11 and MD-11F aircraft, manufactured by Boeing, pending a comprehensive inspection.
This decision follows a deadly crash last week in Kentucky. According to CNN, the directive was issued after an MD-11 aircraft crashed in Kentucky, claiming the lives of at least 14 individuals.
In addition, the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive prohibiting any further flights until the aircraft undergoes a thorough inspection and all necessary corrective actions are implemented.
The grounding stems from an incident in which the left-hand engine and pylon detached during takeoff, as this unsafe condition is likely present or could occur in other aircraft of the same design, the FAA concluded.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) affirmed that the aircraft involved was built in 1991 and subsequently converted for cargo operations.
