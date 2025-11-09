No Curfew, No Riots Everything Is Fine In UP, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Touts UP's 'Sab Changa Hai' Model in Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed the improved law and order situation in the state under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, declaring, "Naa curfew hai na danga hai, UP mein sab changa hai" (There is no curfew, no riots, everything is fine in Uttar Pradesh).

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Araria, CM Yogi emphasised the impact of the double-engine government led by the BJP, asserting that the state has witnessed peace and development during the last eight and a half years. "Pichle 8.5 varsh se, Uttar Pradesh mein double engine ki BJP ki sarkaar hai, lekin naa curfew hai na danga hai, UP mein sab changa hai," Yogi said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Highlighting the progress achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that Bihar too is moving towards growth and welfare through the same vision of development.

Slams Opposition Over Ram Temple

He accused the Mahagathbandhan of working against cultural and religious sentiments by opposing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Ram Rath Yatra. "Today, Bihar has everything it needs... Under PM Modi's leadership, there is a legacy of development and welfare for the poor. Congress-RJD used to say that Ram doesn't exist, and if there is no Ram, then how can there be Mother Janaki... Congress said that the Ram temple would never be built. RJD stopped the Ram temple's Rath Yatra. Their ally, the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, shot Ram devotees," CM Yogi added.

He further said that the world's largest temple dedicated to Lord Ram has now been completed in Ayodhya, and the international airport in the city has been named after Maharishi Valmiki, reflecting the government's commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

Congress Hits Back at PM's 'Katta Sarkaar' Remark

Earlier today, Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent "katta" (country-made pistol) remark, saying that the language of guns and "kanpatti" (temple of the head) reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) mentality, not that of Bihar or the Congress.

Prime Minister Modi, during a rally in Bihar on Saturday, had taken a swipe at the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, declaring, "Nahi chahiye katta sarkaar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar" (We don't want a gun-wielding government, we want the NDA government again).

"It is very surprising to hear such words from the Prime Minister of the country... No one has used such absurd language. This gun and 'Kanpatti' is their mentality, not Bihar's," Pawan Khera told ANI.

Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of the polls, Bihar is now gearing up for the second phase of the elections, which will take place on November 11 in 122 Assembly constituencies. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

