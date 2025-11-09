403
Sharjah Safari strengthens its global presence through four pioneering projects to protect biodiversity across Africa
(MENAFN- Saharapr) As part of its global mission to conserve wildlife and support sustainable environmental development, Sharjah Safari, operated by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah and recognized as the largest safari of its kind outside Africa, continues to strengthen its position as an international leader in biodiversity conservation through its participation in four strategic projects. These include the Southern White Rhino Conservation Project in Kenya, participation in the Elephant Managers Association International Conference in California, a partnership with Biodiversity Conservation Madagascar (BCM), and support for the Mabula Ground Hornbill Project in South Africa, all initiatives that have contributed to protecting endangered species and enhancing the sustainability of vital ecosystems across the African continent.
Sharjah: A global beacon of environmental sustainability and biodiversity awareness
Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, emphasized that these initiatives directly reflect the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has made environmental protection a global humanitarian priority and biodiversity conservation a key pillar of the emirate’s sustainable development journey.
She said: “These international environmental projects embody Sharjah’s vision of global engagement through committed and sustainable environmental action. They go beyond protecting endangered species to restoring ecosystems, empowering local communities, and fostering scientific cooperation among institutions dedicated to nature conservation worldwide. Sharjah believes that environmental protection knows no borders, and that our collective responsibility toward the planet requires cooperation, knowledge exchange, and shared global effort.”
Her Excellency added: “Sharjah Safari’s contributions to African conservation initiatives, from rhinos to elephants, birds, and forests, reflect a civilizational approach that views nature as an integral part of the UAE’s human and cultural identity. We strive for these efforts to serve as a regional model that combines scientific knowledge and field application, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global beacon for environmental sustainability and biodiversity awareness.”
Protecting Southern White Rhinos in Kenya
In one of the most notable international conservation efforts, Sharjah Safari took part in a global project to relocate several Southern White Rhinos to the Loisaba Conservancy in Kenya, as part of an international plan to safeguard endangered species and enhance genetic diversity in natural habitats.
Two representatives from Sharjah Safari, Dr. Jane Bud, Head of the Veterinary Department and Alberto, Supervisor of Rhino Section at Sharjah Safari, were present in Kenya to support field teams during the successful relocation of ten Southern White Rhinos. Their efforts ensured that all animals received optimal care and environmental preparation for a safe transition to their new habitat, underscoring Sharjah’s commitment to hands-on participation in global conservation work.
Reports confirmed that all relocated animals have safely settled into their new environment, under the close supervision of veterinary and wildlife experts, and have already begun exploring and adapting to their natural surroundings.
Global Achievement in Elephant Care
Sharjah Safari further strengthened its international scientific presence through its participation in the 46th Annual Elephant Managers Association (EMA) Conference held in Fresno, California. During the event, the Safari presented an acclaimed talk titled “From Dust to Giants: Raising Elephants in the Desert”, showcasing Sharjah’s pioneering experience in rehabilitating and caring for elephants in a desert environment.
The presentation earned First Place for Best Presentation of the Year (2025), a global recognition that highlights the scientific and practical excellence of Sharjah Safari’s dedicated teams and reinforces the emirate’s reputation as a regional hub for expertise in large mammal care and wildlife management.
Strategic Partnership with Madagascar to Protect Indigenous Forests
In line with its commitment to strengthen international collaboration for the protection of fragile ecosystems, Sharjah Safari signed a cooperation agreement with Biodiversity Conservation Madagascar (BCM) to protect and rehabilitate indigenous forests in Madagascar.
The initiative focuses on preserving habitats for endemic species and supporting sustainable livelihoods for local communities through on-ground environmental development projects in Befanjana. This partnership serves as a practical model for expanding Sharjah’s global environmental impact by supporting forest protection and biodiversity conservation across Africa.
Supporting the Mabula Ground Hornbill Project in South Africa
In South Africa, Sharjah Safari supports the Mabula Ground Hornbill Project, dedicated to conserving the Southern Ground Hornbill, a species classified as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.
Sharjah Safari is currently home to four of these rare birds, housed in a specially designed environment that mirrors their natural habitats, enhancing breeding opportunities and facilitating behavioural research. This initiative reflects Sharjah’s continued commitment to protecting endangered bird species and promoting awareness of biodiversity as a vital component of global ecological balance.
