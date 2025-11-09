Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait


2025-11-09 04:01:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the death of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahad Al-Malik Al-Sabah.

Gulf Times

