New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 With Over 17,800 Holders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 09, 2025 -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to build momentum as development of its decentralized lending and borrowing protocol enters a new stage. The team has confirmed that the project is now progressing through Phase 2 of its roadmap, a key step that brings it closer to the upcoming V1 launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025.

As one of the top crypto projects gaining traction in 2025, Mutuum Finance is establishing itself as a serious contender in the DeFi crypto space. Its focus on transparency, strong tokenomics, and practical use cases has helped it stand out among hundreds of new cryptocurrencies launched this year.

Building a Transparent and Sustainable DeFi Platform

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing platform designed to make digital asset finance more open, efficient, and secure. Users will be able to lend assets to earn passive income or borrow against their holdings using smart contracts that handle every transaction automatically.

Unlike many projects that rely on speculation or marketing trends, Mutuum Finance focuses on real functionality. Its system is built around liquidity pools that connect lenders and borrowers while maintaining a transparent on-chain balance between supply and demand.

So far, the project has raised over $18.55 million in its ongoing presale, attracting more than 17,800 holders. This steady growth reflects investor confidence in Mutuum Finance's long-term vision and the tangible progress being made on the technical side.

Price Growth and Presale Progress

Mutuum Finance's token, MUTM, has seen a steady and structured increase in value since the presale began in early 2025. The token launched at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has since climbed to $0.035 in Phase 6, representing a 250% increase for early buyers.

Each presale stage has a fixed price and limited allocation, creating a clear and predictable structure that rewards early participation. As of now, Phase 6 is over 85% allocated, signaling strong and ongoing demand. Once the current stage sells out, the token price will automatically increase for the next phase, continuing Mutuum Finance's consistent upward trajectory.

To keep engagement high, the project also runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards top daily contributors with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This feature has helped attract continuous attention and create a sense of friendly competition among participants, a model rarely seen in DeFi presales.

Token Supply and Community Growth

Mutuum Finance's presale follows a transparent allocation system that supports both community growth and long-term sustainability. Out of the total 4 billion MUTM token supply, 45.5% (approximately 1.82 billion tokens) is dedicated to the presale.

So far, more than 795 million tokens have been sold, demonstrating consistent participation from both individual and institutional investors. This distribution model ensures that no single group dominates ownership and that early supporters have direct access to the ecosystem before exchange listings.

MUTM tokens can now be purchased directly by card with no limits, making participation simpler for both new and experienced crypto investors. This flexibility, combined with steady progress through each presale phase, has made Mutuum Finance one of the most active DeFi crypto launches of the year.

Advancing Through Roadmap Phase 2

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 2: Building Mutuum, which focuses on the technical development of the platform. The team is working on smart contract coding and internal testing while developing both the front-end and back-end of the DApp.

This phase also includes the implementation of advanced features, as well as the integration of risk parameters and analytics tools to strengthen performance and reliability before the testnet release.

Once Phase 2 concludes, the project will move into Phase 3 (Finalizing Mutuum), the final stage before mainnet deployment. This phase will include testnet beta testing, bug reporting systems, and extensive external security audits, paving the way for the long-awaited V1 launch on Sepolia.

A Defining Moment for Mutuum Finance

The upcoming V1 protocol launch is shaping up to be the defining moment in Mutuum Finance's roadmap. The testnet version will introduce core components such as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot, all key pillars of the lending and borrowing system.

At launch, users will be able to lend and borrow popular assets such as ETH and USDT, chosen for their liquidity and reliability. The goal is to demonstrate full platform functionality in a controlled testnet environment before expanding to additional tokens and deploying on mainnet in 2026.

Phase 6 Nears Completion

With Phase 6 nearing full allocation, momentum around Mutuum Finance shows no sign of slowing. The project's strong presale performance, transparent roadmap, and progress through development milestones have made it one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch in 2025.

The ongoing presale model, combined with a rapidly expanding holder base and tangible technical updates, positions Mutuum Finance as a leading new crypto project entering the next phase of DeFi innovation. The anticipation surrounding its V1 testnet launch adds an additional layer of excitement, reinforcing its growing visibility among investors and developers alike.

Mutuum Finance's disciplined progress, from structured fundraising to product execution - continues to capture the attention of the wider crypto community. As Phase 6 edges closer to completion, many see the project's development trajectory as a sign of steady and well-managed growth within a volatile market.

