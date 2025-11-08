A New $50 Million Airport Is Under Construction To Serve Bocas Del Toro Panama On Isla Colón

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) This modern facility will allow for larger planes and direct flights from Panama City, and will feature a direct boat transfer option for guests of resorts like Red Frog Beach. The expansion project aims to upgrade the existing Isla Colón International Airport to accommodate commercial passenger jets and cargo.

Project scope: The $50 million project includes designing and constructing a new, state-of-the-art airport facility.

Capacity: It will accommodate larger commercial planes, including passenger jets.

Direct flights: The new airport will enable direct flights from Panama City's Tocumen International Airport (PTY), eliminating the need to transfer to the regional Albrook airport.

On-site transfers: A key feature will be a direct boat transfer from the airport to resorts, such as the Red Frog Beach marina, which will be a short 10-minute ride.

Timeline: While construction is progressing, a specific completion date for the entire project has not been detailed in the provided sources.