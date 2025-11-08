A New $50 Million Airport Is Under Construction To Serve Bocas Del Toro Panama On Isla Colón

A New $50 Million Airport Is Under Construction To Serve Bocas Del Toro Panama On Isla Colón -
Project scope: The $50 million project includes designing and constructing a new, state-of-the-art airport facility.
Capacity: It will accommodate larger commercial planes, including passenger jets.
Direct flights: The new airport will enable direct flights from Panama City's Tocumen International Airport (PTY), eliminating the need to transfer to the regional Albrook airport.
On-site transfers: A key feature will be a direct boat transfer from the airport to resorts, such as the Red Frog Beach marina, which will be a short 10-minute ride.
Timeline: While construction is progressing, a specific completion date for the entire project has not been detailed in the provided sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment