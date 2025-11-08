Yogi Adityanath Attacks RJD Over 'Misrule' During Bihar Poll Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over "misrule" when it was in power in the state and expressed confidence of NDA's victory in the assembly polls. Addressing a rally in Gaya on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath said that vast sections of the population felt unsafe during the RJD government's 15-year rule in the state from 1990. "There used to be riots and massacres during the RJD government... There used to be riots ahead of festivals... Traders, industrialists, engineers, doctors, daughters and children, no one was safe... No jobs for the youth and no ration for the poor. How could they have provided ration when they were eating the fodder? How could they have provided jobs? They grabbed your land in exchange for jobs..." he said.

'No More Crime in Lantern's Dim Light'

Earlier, speaking at another election rally in Motihari, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister referred to the record voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections and expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory. "Bihar Assembly elections are currently underway. The first phase of polling was completed on November 6. In this phase, the people of Bihar have made it clear through the emerging trends that no one will be able to commit crimes in the dim light of the lantern anymore," the Yogi said.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, when the results are announced on November 14, the state will once again witness an NDA government shining under the LED light," he added.

Congress, RJD Blamed for Bihar's Decline

Yogi Adityanath also targeted the Congress and the RJD, blaming them for Bihar's decline in literacy and development. "Bihar, a land with a glorious history, the land that gave the world Nalanda University and where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, has unfortunately fallen behind in literacy. The blame for this downfall lies equally with the Congress and the RJD," he said.

Election Schedule and Record Turnout

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, held on November 6, saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent--the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The second phase of polling for 122 seats is scheduled to take place on November 11, with the results to be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)