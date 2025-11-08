Azerbaijan's Historic Victory Through Eyes Of Children

MENAFN - AzerNews) Khatai Arts Center has presented a final exhibition within "Zəfər – 44" Arts Festival timed to the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's historic Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War,reports.

The project aims to foster patriotism among the younger generation, highlight the great significance of liberating the native lands, and express gratitude to those who made this Victory possible.

In his welcoming speech, Panah Imanov, Head of the Department for Humanitarian Affairs of the Khatai District Executive Authority, emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of these fateful events and the educational value of such initiatives.

Members of the jury - artist and teacher of Buzovna Art Studio Fərqanə Muradlı, Head of the Department of Children's Art School No. 2 named after Vagif Mustafazade, artist and teacher Ilham Ismayilov, artist and teacher of the National Library named after M.F. Akhundzade, head of AY Studio Akif Yarishov, and senior instructor of the Khatai Art Center, artist Gunduz Habibov shared their impressions of the works presented.

More than 800 works from different regions of the country were submitted to the competition. The young artists created pieces depicting the history of the occupied territories, the spirit of reconstruction following the Victory, the image of the victorious army, national unity, and patriotic enthusiasm. Based on the selection process, 44 works were included in the exhibition.

The exhibited works convincingly demonstrate that the memory of the glorious Victory lives not only in official chronicles but, above all, in the hearts of the younger generation.

The children's perspective on the events of the Patriotic War stands out for its sincerity and deep emotional response. In their drawings, they combine the image of the Motherland as a home returned to its people, a sense of gratitude to the soldiers, and confidence in a peaceful future. Thus, artistic creativity becomes not only a form of emotional expression but also an important means of transmitting historical memory from generation to generation.

The exhibition not only showcases the creative achievements of the youth but also serves an important cultural and educational mission - strengthening the sense of responsibility and belonging to the fate of the Motherland.

Note that the event was organized by the Azerbaijan Artists Union, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Khatai Children's Art Gallery, Khatai Arts Center, with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Khatai Executive Power, and Nakhchivan Artists' Union.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.