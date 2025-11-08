Mild To Relatively Cold Weather Expected Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather, inshore, until 6am on Sunday will be mild to relatively cold with some clouds becomes hazy to misty at places by late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy with scattered clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northerly to northwesterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot, becomes variable less than 03 knot by night.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 03 to 12 knot gusting to 18 knot to the southeast area.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet, while offshore will be 1 to 3 feet surging to 5 feet to the southeast area.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 09 kilometers or 03 kilometers or less at places by late night.

Offshore will also be 05 to 09 kilometers.