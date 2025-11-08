Abhishek Sharma Achieves Multiple Feats Upon Completing 1000 T20I Runs

MENAFN - IANS) Brisbane, Nov 8 (IANS) Abhishek Sharma made history by hitting 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals, setting new world and Indian records. He achieved the feat during India's fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series against Australia as the two sides squared off here at The Gabba on Saturday.

He became the fastest to reach this milestone for a single country in terms of balls faced and also the quickest Indian based on matches played. Abhishek's achievement surpassed the previous global record held by Australia's Tim David, who scored 1,000 runs in 569 balls during his impressive 74 off 38 balls in Hobart on November 2.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was previously in second place, having faced 573 balls, while New Zealand's Finn Allen was third with 611 balls. In terms of total balls faced in T20Is, David now ranks sixth, having faced 614 balls to score 1000 runs, including matches for both Singapore and Australia.

Additionally, Abhishek almost broke Virat Kohli's record, who achieved 1,000 runs in 27 innings over 29 matches. Abhishek reached the milestone in 28 innings. Therefore, Abhishek is the fastest Indian to 1,000 runs in T20Is based on matches played.

Abhishek has the record for reaching 1,000 runs the fastest in terms of balls faced. However, the record to reach this milestone in the fewest matches is shared by England's Dawid Malan and the Czech Republic's Sabawoon Davizi, both achieving it in their 24th match.

India's Sanju Samson (995 runs) and Tilak Varma (991 runs) are close to reaching the 1,000-run mark in T20I cricket, but neither made it to India's playing XI in the fifth and deciding T20I against Australia.

It is also noteworthy that Abhishek Sharma survived two scares, once before reaching the 1,000-run milestone and again in the match during the first 11 balls he faced.