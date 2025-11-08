403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Secures UNESCO Board Seat with Unprecedented Support
(MENAFN) Ukraine secured a seat on the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2025-2029 cycle with unprecedented ballot support, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared Friday.
"Together with Romania and Moldova, we have overtaken Russia: for the second time in a row, Moscow has lost the elections and will not be included in the Council," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, expressing gratitude to the member states that supported Ukraine's candidacy.
"Together with our partners, we will use all the opportunities provided by UNESCO to restore life, protect our culture, heritage and people. We will ensure that all forms of Russian aggression — be it war or hybrid threats — are adequately repulsed. There is no alternative to peace. It is time for Moscow to realize this," he added.
Previously, UNESCO's Executive Board voted to maintain oversight of conditions in Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized in 2014.
The Czech delegation, representing 44 UNESCO member nations, denounced Russia's conduct in the territory, pointing to alleged suppression of Crimean Tatars, elimination of Ukrainian-language schooling, and harm to cultural landmarks and natural environments.
Ukraine's permanent representative to UNESCO, Vadym Omelchenko, underscored the critical need for sustained global focus on the peninsula and continued surveillance under UNESCO's authority to challenge breaches of international statutes.
"Together with Romania and Moldova, we have overtaken Russia: for the second time in a row, Moscow has lost the elections and will not be included in the Council," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, expressing gratitude to the member states that supported Ukraine's candidacy.
"Together with our partners, we will use all the opportunities provided by UNESCO to restore life, protect our culture, heritage and people. We will ensure that all forms of Russian aggression — be it war or hybrid threats — are adequately repulsed. There is no alternative to peace. It is time for Moscow to realize this," he added.
Previously, UNESCO's Executive Board voted to maintain oversight of conditions in Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized in 2014.
The Czech delegation, representing 44 UNESCO member nations, denounced Russia's conduct in the territory, pointing to alleged suppression of Crimean Tatars, elimination of Ukrainian-language schooling, and harm to cultural landmarks and natural environments.
Ukraine's permanent representative to UNESCO, Vadym Omelchenko, underscored the critical need for sustained global focus on the peninsula and continued surveillance under UNESCO's authority to challenge breaches of international statutes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment