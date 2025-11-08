403
US Congressman calls for arm bar on Israel
(MENAFN) U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna sharply criticized former President Joe Biden on Thursday for his handling of the Gaza conflict, urging a fundamental change in Washington’s approach toward Israel and Palestine, according to reports.
"We have to start with the truth. President Biden mishandled Gaza. He was wrong. We should never have given a blank check," Khanna said during an event in Washington, D.C.
He noted that “there were 37 Democrats who voted against the $14 billion aid to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu,” adding that “that should have been every person in the Democratic caucus.” Khanna went on to say, "Those who voted for that aid made as much of a blunder as those who supported the war in Iraq."
Calling for an immediate suspension of U.S. arms sales to Israel, Khanna stated, "We need to say no military sales to Israel and Netanyahu, and get on Delia Ramirez's no bombs act." The legislation, introduced by Illinois Representative Delia Ramirez, seeks to halt the transfer of advanced weapons systems to Israel, particularly those used in Gaza, amid accusations of genocide in the enclave.
Khanna also emphasized adherence to international law, saying: "We need to say that we will recognize what the UN, what the ICJ (International Court of Justice) is, recognizing that what happened, there was a genocide." He continued, "We need to say very clearly that the United States should follow 150 other countries and recognize Palestinian self-determination and a Palestinian state with a secure Israel."
Expressing frustration shared by younger generations, Khanna said: "Here is what I know. You may disagree with where I stand, but young people are tired of the platitudes. They're tired of people saying, 'We want peace, we want justice, we want human rights.' What does that mean? Where do you stand? Where do you stand? Specifically, enough of the word salads, enough of the platitudes."
He concluded by urging his party to take a stronger moral stance, declaring, "We need to be a party of moral courage."
