Sudanese air defense intercepts drones targeting Omdurman
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army reported that its air defense systems successfully intercepted multiple drones targeting Omdurman, west of Khartoum, and the northern city of Atbara early Friday, according to reports.
Residents in Omdurman told Anadolu that heavy anti-aircraft fire could be heard after a series of drones attacked the city’s northern districts before dawn. Similar accounts came from Atbara, where witnesses said drones struck around 3 a.m. local time, followed by intense artillery fire from army positions.
The scale of casualties and damage from the attacks remains unclear, and neither the army nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has issued official statements regarding the strikes. Earlier reports indicated that the RSF carried out the drone operations.
The assaults occurred just a day after the RSF announced that it had agreed to a humanitarian truce proposed by the Quad countries—the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. Details about the ceasefire’s terms and implementation were not disclosed, and neither the Quad nations nor the Sudanese army immediately commented on the agreement.
Sudanese authorities have previously accused the RSF of launching repeated drone attacks on civilian areas in Khartoum and other cities, though the paramilitary group has not publicly responded to the allegations.
Since April 15, 2023, fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has persisted, despite multiple regional and international mediation efforts. The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced millions to flee their homes.
