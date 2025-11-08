Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian President joins world leaders during COP30 climate talks

2025-11-08 04:11:14
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held a series of meetings with international leaders on Friday during the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil.

As stated by reports, Sharaa met with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Dutch Premier Dick Schoof. He also engaged in discussions with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani accompanied Sharaa at the meetings, while Local Administration and Environment Minister Mohammad Anjarani joined the session with the Dutch prime minister, according to sources.

The content of these talks has not been publicly revealed.

Sharaa and his delegation attended the heads-of-state portion of the summit. This visit marks the first time a Syrian president has taken part in a UN climate conference since its inception in 1995.

