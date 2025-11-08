403
Ukraine Secures Top Position on UNESCO Executive Board
(MENAFN) Ukraine has been elected to serve on the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2025-2029 period, achieving the highest number of votes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday.
“Together with Romania and Moldova, we have overtaken Russia: for the second time in a row, Moscow has lost the elections and will not be included in the Council,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, expressing appreciation to the member states that supported Ukraine’s candidacy.
He further stated, “Together with our partners, we will use all the opportunities provided by UNESCO to restore life, protect our culture, heritage and people. We will ensure that all forms of Russian aggression — be it war or hybrid threats — are adequately repulsed. There is no alternative to peace. It is time for Moscow to realize this.”
In a related development, UNESCO’s Executive Board resolved to maintain observation of the situation in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
The Czech delegation, representing 44 UNESCO member states, criticized Russia’s conduct in Crimea, pointing to the reported persecution of Crimean Tatars, the dismantling of Ukrainian-language education, and the destruction of cultural and environmental landmarks.
Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine’s permanent representative to UNESCO, stressed the necessity of keeping international attention focused on Crimea and continuing monitoring under UNESCO’s authority to address breaches of international law.
