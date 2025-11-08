Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Stocks Slide

2025-11-08 02:42:05
(MENAFN) European equity markets ended the week in negative territory as investors grew increasingly uneasy about "excessively high valuations in the US artificial intelligence (AI) and technology sector."

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 0.55%, or 3.11 points, finishing at 564.79. Meanwhile, Stoxx 600's technology index plunged 2.07%, reflecting widespread investor caution.

Sector-specific movements were mixed. The Stoxx 600's automobiles and spare parts index climbed 0.76%, whereas the banking index fell by 0.82% at Friday’s close.

Major European benchmarks also saw declines. Germany’s DAX 40 slipped 0.69% to 23,569.96 points, and the UK’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.55% to 9,682.57. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.18%, settling at 7,950.18 points, while Italy’s FTSE MIB 30 decreased 0.35% to 42,917.67.

Investors’ caution is being driven by "persistent concerns about excessively high valuations for US technology companies," which continue to suppress risk appetite in European markets.

Globally, concerns over "excessively high valuations, particularly in the US technology sector," are making investors more conservative.

The recent sharp drops in major US tech stocks are intensifying worries about potential market overvaluation and the possibility of a significant correction.

