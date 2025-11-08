403
Erdogan, Dbeibeh Discuss Strengthening Ties
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Libya’s Government of National Unity Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh held discussions on Friday about enhancing the partnership between their two countries and addressing regional matters.
During a phone conversation, Erdogan informed Dbeibeh that Ankara is "closely following" events in Libya and "will continue to do its part to ensure security and stability," according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
Emphasizing the significance of collaboration between both nations in multiple sectors — particularly in the energy domain — the Turkish leader stated that Turkey and Libya would sustain their collective efforts to safeguard their mutual rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.
