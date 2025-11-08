Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan, Dbeibeh Discuss Strengthening Ties

Erdogan, Dbeibeh Discuss Strengthening Ties


2025-11-08 02:15:47
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Libya’s Government of National Unity Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh held discussions on Friday about enhancing the partnership between their two countries and addressing regional matters.

During a phone conversation, Erdogan informed Dbeibeh that Ankara is "closely following" events in Libya and "will continue to do its part to ensure security and stability," according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Emphasizing the significance of collaboration between both nations in multiple sectors — particularly in the energy domain — the Turkish leader stated that Turkey and Libya would sustain their collective efforts to safeguard their mutual rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

MENAFN08112025000045017167ID1110313761



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search