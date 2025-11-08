403
Congo, Rwanda Sign In Washington Economic Deal After Peace Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Representatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Republic of Rwanda initialed the full text of the Regional Economic Integration Framework (REIF), overseen by U.S. Under Secretary Hooker and Senior Advisor Boulos.
This came in a statement released late Friday by the Governments of the U.S., DRC, Rwanda, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Togo (as the African Union mediator), and the African Union Commission on the occasion of the fourth Joint Oversight Committee held this week in Washington, D.C.
Considering it a significant step forward, the statement said that the REIF outlines key areas for fostering economic cooperation and development between the two nations, demonstrating the tangible benefits of peace and creating opportunities for investment and growth that directly benefit people in the region.
Its implementation remains contingent upon the satisfactory execution of the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) and Operational Order (OPORD) under the Peace Agreement, underscoring the critical link between peace, stability, and economic progress, it added.
The Committee recognized lagging progress and committed to redouble efforts to implement the Washington Peace Agreement and the Parties agreed on specific near-term actions in line with their respective obligations for neutralizing the FDLR armed group and its associated groups and advancing disengagement of forces/lifting of defensive measures by Rwanda, reviewed preparations for military operations in a named area of interest, adopted an implementing agreement, according to the statement.
They also acknowledged the efforts of both of the Parties to translate their obligations into tangible actions on the ground, reaffirming their commitment to refrain from hostile actions or rhetoric, particularly political attacks or language that would undermine or complicate the full implementation of the Peace Agreement, including in international fora.
Congo and Rwanda signed in Washington in June a peace agreement aiming at putting an end to the armed conflict between the army and Rwanda-backed M23 movement. (end)
