Qatar Rejects Allegations of Undermining ICC Prosecutor’s Accuser
(MENAFN) Qatar on Friday refuted accusations that it sought to discredit a woman who accused International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan of misconduct, asserting that the allegations are intended to sabotage its mediation efforts in the Gaza Strip.
In an official statement, Qatar’s International Media Office declared that it “strongly condemns the unfounded allegations concerning a case involving the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.”
The office further noted that “these claims are part of a coordinated campaign by certain bad actors to spread disinformation and evade the consequences of their own reprehensible actions by diverting attention onto others,” though it did not identify those actors specifically.
Describing the accusations as “part of a coordinated effort,” the media office added that the “falsified information was circulated among several media outlets, most of which declined to publish it upon determining that it lacks factual basis.”
According to the statement, “this fits into the broader influence campaign that remains ongoing against Qatar for its mediation role, saving lives and securing the release of hostages, its support for international institutions, and upholding international law.”
The office also emphasized that “recently, several unfounded lawsuits filed in the United States against Qatar Charity were dismissed after the courts ruled that evidence presented in the cases was fabricated.”
Earlier on Friday, a media outlet released a report alleging that an ICC employee who accused Khan of sexual assault had been the target of a “covert operation” purportedly carried out by private intelligence firms acting on behalf of Qatar.
