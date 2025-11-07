South Star Announces Upsize Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Star Battery Metals Corp. (“ South Star” or the“ Company”) (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) is pleased to announce that, due to significant market demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the“ Offering”) of units (the“ Units”) from C$6,255,000 to up to C$6,672,000 (US$4,800,000).

The upsized Offering will now consist of up to 44,480,000 Units at a price of C$0.15 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share (a“ Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of C$0.20 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the applicable closing date, subject to acceleration. The expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated, at the option of the Company, if at any time after four (4) months following the closing date, the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ Exchange”) is at or above C$0.40 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, provided that the Company gives thirty (30) days' prior notice to the holders by news release.

All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged from those set out in the Company's news releases dated September 30, 2025, October 10, 2025 and October 31, 2025.

The net proceeds from the upsized Offering will be used for exploration and development activities, general and administrative expenses, and working capital. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the applicable date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To date, the Company has closed two tranches of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$3.26 million. The Company anticipates closing one or more additional tranches of the Offering in the coming weeks, the closing of which remain subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the Exchange. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with any additional tranches of the Offering, within the limits permitted under the policies of the Exchange, which may consist of cash, finder's warrants or Shares.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP.

South Star is a Canadian battery-metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial- and battery-metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite- producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (> 30 tonnes) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of graphite concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% graphitic carbon (Cg). With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star Phase 1 is ramping up commercial production with first sales shipped in May 2025. Santa Cruz is the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996.

South Star's second project in the development pipeline is strategically located in the center of a developing electric-vehicle, aerospace, and defense hub in Alabama, U.S.A. The BamaStar Project includes a historic mine active during the First and Second World Wars. The vertically integrated production facilities include a mine and industrial concentrator in Coosa County, AL and a downstream value-add plant in Mobile, AL, which will be upgrading natural flake graphite concentrates from both Santa Cruz and BamaStar mines. A NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrates strong economic results with a pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV8%") of US$2.4 billion and an Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 35%, as well as an after-tax NPV8% US$1.6 billion with an IRR of 27%. South Star has also received US$3.2 million grant commitment from the US Department of Defense Title III program to advance a feasibility study on the BamaStar project. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles, based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education, and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at .

This news release has been reviewed and approved for South Star by Marc Leduc, P. Eng., a“Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101 and Chairman of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the South Star Board of Directors,

MR. MARC LEDUC,

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For additional information, please contact: South Star Investor Relations

South Star Investor Relations