403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
President Ilham Aliyev, Pakistan's PM Have Joint Lunch
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A joint lunch between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, took place on November 7, Azernews reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment