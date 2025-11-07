Bihar Polls: RJD 'Wiped Off' In Phase 1, Claims Amit Shah In Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday addressed a massive election rally in Bhagalpur, asserting that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has been "wiped off" in the first phase of voting

According to the Election Commission, a record voter turnout of 64.5 per cent was registered on 121 seats spread across 18 districts during the first phase of voting on November 6, and the second phase of assembly polls is set to be held on November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

He contrasted the BJP's development agenda with the opposition's alleged ties to controversy, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on national security and farmer welfare.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, "Yesterday, half of Bihar voted, and the other half of the state will vote soon. As per yesterday's voting in Bihar, Lalu's party has been wiped off...."

Shah Targets RJD Over Shahabuddin's Son

Targeting RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, the Home Minister recounted a recent event, stating, "I just witnessed a surprising scene where Lalu ji is sitting with his son and he is giving a ticket to Shahabuddin's son. Lalu's son is seen raising the slogan of 'Shahbuddin Amar rahe'. People of Bhagalpur, have you forgotten the riots? Do you want that time to come again? Shahabuddin's son, Osama, is contesting in this election. If Osama wins, there will be riots again in Bhagalpur. If BJP wins, you will see development in Bhagalpur..."

Controversial Candidacy of Osama Shahab

Osama Shahab, the 31-year-old, made his political debut in Bihar's Raghunathpur assembly segment on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. Jan Suraaj has fielded Rahul Kirti, while JDU has fielded Vikash Kumar Singh from Raghunatpur. This constituency is considered a stronghold of his late father, a four-term MP from Lalu Prasad's RJD. However, Osama's entry into politics is not without controversy, as he faces several criminal cases, mostly related to the Arms Act. His father, Shahabuddin, had a troubled past, with convictions in murder and attempted murder cases. The RJD's decision to field Osama has sparked controversy, with critics questioning the party's judgment.

Contrasting NDA and UPA on National Security

Meanwhile, on national security, Amit Shah drew a sharp contrast between the current NDA government and the previous Congress-led UPA regime. "PM Narendra Modi secured the country with his efforts. When there was the government of Congress- Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, terrorists used to enter the country; they infiltrated and attacked the country. During that time, the then Prime Minister didn't even have the courage to give a befitting reply to terrorists, and not even a statement...but now, in government, when Uri and Pulwama happened, we did surgical strikes on the enemy country. The third time, when terrorists attacked in Pahalgam, within 22 days, Prime Minister Modi carried out Operation Sindoor against Pakistan."

Highlighting Farmer Welfare and Development

Highlighting benefits for farmers under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Shah added, "In Modi's leadership, many benefits to farmers, 17 ethanol factories established. In today's times, ethanol production from maize in Bihar tops... Vegetable and fruit processing units would be set up, and 25 old sugarcane mills would be started."

Criticism of Tejashwi Yadav's Praise for MK Stalin

Shah also criticised Tejashwi Yadav's admiration for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying, "Someone recently asked Lalu Yadav's son which Chief Minister he likes best. He said MK Stalin, the DMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM. Yet DMK insults Biharis by calling them 'beedis' and humiliates them. Even so, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav says Stalin is his favourite Chief Minister."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)