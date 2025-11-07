Upcoming Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Webinar To Focus On The Biology Of Addiction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millburn, NJ, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next webinar in the 2025 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will examine the science behind substance use disorders in a session titled“The Biology of Addiction.” This event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 13, and is presented by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ), the Office of Alternative and Community Responses (OACR), and the Opioid Education Foundation of America (OEFA).

The webinar will feature Dr. Holly L. Geyer, an associate professor of medicine and consultant in the Division of Hospital Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic in Arizona. Dr. Geyer brings her extensive clinical experience and research expertise to explore how addiction affects the brain and body, shedding light on the biological mechanisms that drive substance use disorders and informing effective treatment approaches.

“As we continue to confront the opioid epidemic, it is essential to deepen our understanding of the biological roots of addiction to better inform prevention strategies,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ.“By exploring the science behind substance use disorders, this session will equip professionals and community members with the knowledge needed to prevent misuse before it starts and support healthier, more informed communities.”

The Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series has reached over 10,000 participants annually, providing continuing education to professionals in healthcare, behavioral health, emergency services, and community leadership. Since its launch in 2020, the series has featured national and state-level experts who bring a multidisciplinary perspective to combating opioid misuse.

The initiative is part of the broader Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day campaign, held statewide on October 6, which brings together communities and prescribers to raise awareness about the risks of opioid misuse. In 2024 alone, New Jersey saw 1,813 suspected overdose deaths, underscoring the need for sustained, inclusive outreach and education.

Best known for its statewide anti-drug advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

