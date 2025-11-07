Mark Boylan

Professor of Education, Sheffield Hallam University

Mark is a Professor of Education at the Sheffield Institute of Education, Sheffield Hallam University. Most of his current research focuses on evaluation of large scale professional development programmes and other policy initiatives, mainly in mathematics education and/or focused on teacher professional learning. A former secondary mathematics teacher and mathematics teacher educator, Mark is also a movement teacher and a holds a diploma in Sociodrama and Creative Action Methods.

Mark currently leads the longitudinal evaluation of the Department for Education funded Shanghai teacher exchange, researching the promotion of mastery teaching methods in English Primary schools. In collaboration with Complicite Theatre company he co-leads a maths-drama curriculum and professional development project called the Embodied Mathematics Project. The latter is informed by a long standing research interest in social justice pedagogies in mathematics education.

He has a background in qualitative research but also has expertise in process and implementation evaluation and the design of mixed methods and quantitative studies.

Professional learning, Mathematics Education, Social Justice

–present Reader in Education, Sheffield Hallam University

Experience