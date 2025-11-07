Tiger Memon's Flats Once Used For 1993 Mumbai Blasts Meeting To Be Auctioned

The shadow of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts once again looms large as properties linked to the prime accused, Tiger Memon, and his family are set to go under the hammer. Among these assets lies a flat that reportedly hosted one of the conspiracy meetings that paved the way for one of India's darkest terror attacks.

According to an official statement on Thursday, the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture and Property) Act Authority (SAFEMA) has moved closer to auctioning several assets once owned by the Memon family. The agency received details of 17 properties from the special TADA court, out of which eight have already been seized.

“These include three flats in the Al Husseini building in Mahim where the Memon family - Tiger, his five brothers, and their mother - once lived,” the official told PTI.

Tiger Memon, the mastermind behind the March 12, 1993, Mumbai bombings that claimed over 257 lives across 12 locations, remains absconding and is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. His brother Yakub Memon was executed in 2015 for his role in the conspiracy, while other family members received varying prison sentences from the TADA court.

The official added that while four properties remain entangled in legal disputes, efforts are ongoing to take possession of five more. The government has initiated the valuation process for the eight confiscated assets, paving the way for their auction by December or January.

As per CBI records, one of the key conspiracy meetings took place at the Memon family's Al Husseini flat, which the authorities sealed 34 years ago. These flats were reopened in April this year for official review and valuation.

Among the other high-value assets is a 10,000-square-metre land parcel in Kole Kalyan, Vakola, valued at nearly ₹400 crore. The plot, however, is encroached upon and flanked by two residential structures, delaying its formal transfer to SAFEMA.

The agency is also in the process of acquiring another prime property in Zaveri Bazar, while a Bandra flat and two flats in Kapadia Nagar, Kurla, are lined up for auction once possession is secured.

Adding to the list are four commercial shops in Manish Market, jointly owned by Tiger Memon and Mohammad Dosa, which remain under judicial review as an appeal against their transfer to SAFEMA is still pending in court.