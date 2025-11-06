Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India: Air Traffic Control Glitch Delays Flights At Delhi Airport

2025-11-06 11:24:56
Flights at India's Delhi airport, one of the world's busiest, were delayed on Friday after a technical issue in the air traffic control system, the airport said.

The Airports Authority of India was not immediately available for comment.

Data from Flightradar24 showed dozens of flights were delayed, including those operated by IndiGo and Air India.

