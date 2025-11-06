Psychic Medium Empath Kimberly Wagenmakers Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kimberly Wagenmakers, known on TikTok as“The Amazing Kimberly,” is a certified psychic medium, empath, and shaman dedicated to helping individuals connect with their loved ones and find healing through spiritual guidance. Utilizing her unique gifts, Kimberly provides life-changing experiences that empower her clients to navigate their emotional and spiritual journeys.

From an early age, Kimberly exhibited extraordinary abilities to connect with the spiritual realm. Her innate gifts allow her to provide insights that bring comfort to those seeking clarity and closure. As a psychic medium, she specializes in communicating with spirits, offering clients a chance to reconnect with their departed loved ones. Kimberly's approach is holistic and compassionate, focusing on healing not only the spirit but also the emotional well-being of her clients.

“I take my role as a healer and medium seriously. It is my mission to bring light to those in darkness and to provide hope to those who feel lost,” explains Kimberly.“My clients come to me during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives, and I am honored to guide them through their pain.”

Kimberly enhances her mediumship with shamanic practices passed down through generations. As a certified shaman, she performs rituals and healing ceremonies that tap into ancient wisdom, creating deep connections with the spiritual world. Her healing methods, which include energy clearing and spiritual guidance, are designed to empower clients to reclaim their strength and vitality.

Kimberly is passionate about educating everyone on the importance of self-care and spiritual health. She emphasizes the use of natural remedies and holistic approaches, encouraging individuals to explore alternative healing methods that honor their bodies and spirits. Kimberly is a firm believer in the power of nature and its ability to heal, often incorporating natural elements into her sessions.

“True healing comes from within,” she shares.“I empower clients to take control of their healing journeys by introducing them to practices that resonate with their souls. Whether through meditation, herbal remedies, or simply connecting with nature, there is so much we can do to support our own wellness.”

As part of her commitment to community well-being, Kimberly offers workshops, private sessions, and online events where participants learn about spiritual growth and personal empowerment. These gatherings create safe spaces for individuals to share their experiences and embark on their healing journeys collectively. She believes that connection and community are vital components of healing.

Kimberly's on line presence continues to grow-her engaging TikTok live streams attract a growing and diverse audience seeking guidance and comfort. Her sessions are characterized by authenticity, humor, and deep compassion. Clients often describe their experiences with Kimberly as life-changing, with many expressing gratitude for the peace and clarity they receive during their time with her.

“I love connecting with people and being a source of light,” Kimberly says.“Each reading is unique, and I feel truly blessed to be a conduit for messages from the other side. It is a privilege to witness the healing that occurs when clients receive the validation they seek from their loved ones.”

Her dedication to authenticity and ethical practice has garnered a loyal following. Many clients are drawn to her because of her genuine approach and her emphasis on using her gifts responsibly. Kimberly is committed to continuing her education and personal growth in the spiritual field to better serve her clients and provide the highest level of care.

For those seeking insight, healing, or a connection with loved ones who have passed, Kimberly Wagenmakers offers a safe, compassionate, and powerful space for awakening and growth. To learn more about her services, or to book a session, please visit her website on TikTok at

About Kimberly Wagenmakers

Kimberly Wagenmakers is a certified psychic medium, empath, and shaman based in Menifee, California. With a rich background in spiritual healing and a passion for helping others, she has dedicated her life to guiding individuals through their spiritual journeys. Kimberly is known for her authenticity, compassion, and ability to connect with the spiritual realm, providing life-changing experiences that bring comfort and healing.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Kimberly Wagenmakers, Psychic Medium Empath in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday October 31st at 4pm EST

Listen to the Podcast







For more information about Kimberly Wagenmakers, please visit and