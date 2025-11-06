Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CM Omar Campaigns For NC Leader In Nagrota For Nov 11 Bypoll

CM Omar Campaigns For NC Leader In Nagrota For Nov 11 Bypoll


2025-11-06 09:10:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
CM Omar Campaigns for NC Leader in Nagrota for Nov 11 Bypoll

Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged voters in the Nagrota Assembly constituency to turn out in large numbers on November 11 and ensure the party's victory in the upcoming byelection.

Abdullah was addressing a gathering in support of National Conference candidate Shameem Begum, who is contesting the Nagrota bypoll.

The death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana in October 2024 necessitated a byelection for the assembly seat.

MENAFN06112025000215011059ID1110305610



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search