CM Omar Campaigns for NC Leader in Nagrota for Nov 11 Bypoll

Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged voters in the Nagrota Assembly constituency to turn out in large numbers on November 11 and ensure the party's victory in the upcoming byelection.

Abdullah was addressing a gathering in support of National Conference candidate Shameem Begum, who is contesting the Nagrota bypoll.

The death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana in October 2024 necessitated a byelection for the assembly seat.