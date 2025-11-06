Microchip Technology Unveils Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server To Power AI-Driven Product Data Access

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further demonstrating its commitment to developing AI-enabled solutions for embedded engineers, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server. An AI interface, the MCP Server connects directly with compatible AI tools and large language models (LLMs) to provide the context these systems need to answer questions. Through simple conversational queries, the MCP Server enables users to retrieve verified, up to date Microchip public data including product specifications, datasheets, inventory, pricing and lead times.

Built on MCP streamable HTTP standards, the server delivers context-aware and JSON-encoded responses optimized for AI clients such as Copilots, AI chatbots, LLM-based IDEs and enterprise AI agents. The platform supports a wide range of applications and integrates Microchip public data directly into development environments and intelligent assistants.

“The launch of our MCP Server is another example of how Microchip is leaning into AI and providing AI-based tools that help make life easier for our customers,” said Rich Simoncic, chief operating officer for Microchip Technology.“We're dedicated to harnessing the power of AI to boost productivity and drive innovation. By enabling instant access to verified product information within the AI platforms developers already rely on, we're removing barriers and making it easier to design with Microchip solutions.”

By combining reliable technical and sourcing information, the MCP Server can enhance design productivity, streamline automation and empower engineers to develop faster and make more informed decisions.

