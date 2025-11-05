403
R. Tulsian & Co. Qatar Branch Approved As Official ICV Certifier
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) R.Tulsian and Co proudly announces its approval as an official In-Country Value (ICV) Certifier in Qatar. This milestone further strengthens the firm's commitment to supporting Qatar's economic diversification goals while reinforcing its position as one of the most trusted audit and advisory firms in the region.
The ICV program is a cornerstone of Qatar's efforts to enhance local economic participation, encourage private-sector growth, and increase the use of local services, suppliers, and workforce. As a recognized ICV Certifier, R.Tulsian and Co. will now be authorized to assess, verify, and issue ICV certificates for companies across industries, enabling them to participate more effectively in Qatar's procurement ecosystem.
A Landmark for the Firm
With more than six decades of professional heritage and a growing international footprint across India,US,UK,Saudi Arabia,Oman,UAE, Bahrain and now Qatar, R. Tulsian & Co. has consistently been at the forefront of innovation and client service. The Qatar Branch has quickly emerged as a trusted partner for corporates, SMEs, and associates in the region, particularly in the areas of audit, assurance, and compliance.
“Becoming an ICV Certifier in Qatar is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Shashwat Tulsian, Partner.“This approval recognizes our technical strength, global best practices, and local expertise. More importantly, it allows us to play a direct role in advancing Qatar's vision for sustainable economic development.”
Supporting Businesses, Driving Impact
The firm's role as a certifier is to deliver fair, transparent, and independent assessments in line with ICV requirements. Through this role, R. Tulsian & Co. helps ensure consistency in certification and contributes to the smooth functioning of the ICV framework in Qatar economic diversification audit and advisory firms R Tulsian
