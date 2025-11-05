Xpeng Unveils Next-Generation IRON Humanoid Robot As It Expands Beyond Electric Vehicles

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Xpeng presents 'Iron' humanoid robot at automaker's AI Day

November 5, 2025 by Sam Francis

XPeng has showcased the latest version of its humanoid robot, known as“Iron”, during its 2025 AI Day event in China, signalling the company's growing ambition beyond electric vehicles and into advanced robotics.

CnEVPost, a China-based website covering the country's electric vehicle and technology industries, first reported XPeng's live demonstration and claims made during the presentation.

XPeng describes Iron as a key part of its long-term“AI mobility” strategy, which spans vehicles, flying cars, and humanoid robots.

According to the company's own press materials, Iron has been under development for more than five years, progressing through multiple generations and real-world training cycles.

It is currently being prepared for industrial trial deployments, with XPeng saying it expects to bring the robot into mass production by the end of 2026.

Technical details released to date suggest XPeng is targeting high-end robotic mobility and dexterity rather than simple service automation.

The company says Iron features a full-body mechanical structure with more than 60 joints designed to mimic human biomechanics, supported by what XPeng calls around 200 degrees of freedom across the system.

XPeng has also equipped the robot with its in-house Turing-series AI chips, which are being developed to support large-scale vision-language-action models and enable embodied intelligence across both vehicles and robots.

XPeng has not disclosed pricing, production volume targets or commercial partnerships for Iron, but positioned the system as initially aimed at industrial and commercial environments rather than consumer households.

The company says its unified AI platform, spanning autonomous driving, flying vehicle controls and humanoid robotics, will help accelerate software development and deployment across multiple machine form factors.

Humanoid robotics remains an emerging field with significant technical, manufacturing and regulatory challenges. XPeng's pledge to commercialise Iron within two years places it among a growing group of technology and automotive companies aiming to bring human-like robots to market, though the timeline and scale remain to be tested.

Xpeng could be described as a niche Chinese automaker which specializes in electric vehicles and advanced mobility. The company is headquartered in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, and listed in the US and Hong Kong. Established in 2014, it produced almost 200,000 vehicles in 2024.