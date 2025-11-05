Palm Holding Limited ADGM Prepares for Private Placement on the SIX Swiss Exchange

- Palm Holding LTDABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Abu Dhabi, UAE – 3rd November 2025 – Palm Holding Limited ADGM, a diversified investment and holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has confirmed preparations for a private placement through Credit Linked Notes (CLNs) on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX). This initiative represents a defining milestone in the Group's capital-markets evolution, positioning Palm Holding Limited ADGM among a select class of UAE-based institutions integrating Swiss precision, ESG governance, and institutional financial structuring.The upcoming private placement is designed to strengthen Palm Holding Limited ADGM's international foundation, support its expansion across sustainable commodities and bullion markets, and reinforce the Group's commitment to governance, transparency, and long-term stakeholder value.“This private placement represents a pivotal moment in Palm Holding Limited ADGM's trajectory. We're aligning the precision of Swiss capital markets with the vision of the UAE's financial leadership - building an institution that reflects both innovation and transparency.” - Dr. Patrick Pilati, PhD, Private Investment Banking Advisor to Palm Holding Limited ADGM.“Palm Holding Limited ADGM is a product of strategic discipline and visionary leadership. We have built this enterprise on trust, precision, and institutional integrity - principles that will now anchor our entry into the European capital markets.” - Rishidas Vaniyankandi, Group Chairman, Palm Holding Limited ADGM.“Our mission is to elevate Palm Holding Limited ADGM from a regional leader to a globally recognized financial-industrial institution.” - Jasim Abdulla, Vice Chairman, Palm Holding Limited ADGM.“This offering demonstrates the strength of our underlying businesses, our adherence to governance excellence, and our commitment to creating sustainable value for our investors, stakeholders, and the UAE economy.” - Manit M. Shah, Group CEO, Palm Holding Limited ADGM.STRATEGIC GROWTH PROGRAM 2026As the holding company of Palm Gold Refinery FZE and SEC Jewellery LLC, Palm Holding Limited ADGM has launched the Growth Acceleration Program (GAP 2026) - designed to convert its operational performance into sustainable, long-term growth across refining, trading, and custodial operations.Key Growth Drivers:- Refinery Expansion: Palm Refinery UAE - one of the nation's leading gold refineries - is expanding capacity through automation, throughput optimization, and blockchain-based traceability.- Trading Desk Optimization: SEC Jewellery LLC is transitioning to an institutional bullion-trading model with global counterparties.- Integrated Custody and Supply Chain: Expanding custodial and logistics networks under international compliance standards.- Data-Driven Risk Management: Deploying advanced analytics and market-intelligence systems for exposure control and execution quality.- ESG-Aligned Certification: Palm Refinery UAE is advancing LEED and Responsible Gold certifications to ensure ESG and traceability compliance.GOVERNANCE, CUSTODY, AND INVESTOR PROTECTIONThe private placement will be issued via a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under Palm Holding Limited ADGM, with ISP Group Switzerland acting as Custodian Bank. Subscription proceeds will be managed through regulated accounts in full adherence with global AML, custody, and transparency standards.The securities will be cleared and settled through Euroclear, with subscriptions opening during APEX Invest 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The offering is reserved exclusively for global institutional investors, marking Palm Holding Limited ADGM's formal entry into the European and international capital-markets arena.This initiative underscores the UAE's robust financial infrastructure and its emergence as a global hub for banking, capital markets, and precious-metal trade.ESG AND INSTITUTIONAL PARTNERSHIPSPalm Holding Limited ADGM's ESG philosophy is rooted in measurable impact and responsible growth. The Group advances initiatives in clean-energy integration, sustainable mining, traceable supply chains, and ESG-certified refining aligned with UAE Vision 2031 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.Palm collaborates with leading financial institutions and strategic partners across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia to uphold best-practice standards in governance, audit, and custodial oversight - ensuring every transaction reflects institutional trust and global sustainability principles.ABOUT PALM HOLDING LIMITED ADGMPalm Holding Limited ADGM is a diversified investment group overseeing Palm Gold Refinery FZE and SEC Jewellery LLC - two of the UAE's leading entities in bullion refining, trading, and sustainable commodities. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Palm integrates advanced financial architecture, institutional governance, and ESG frameworks in collaboration with international custodians and banks. Its network spans the UAE, Hong Kong, India, Cyprus, Singapore, and Switzerland.Media Contact:Teodora PavlovaPalm Holding Limited ADGM📧...Advisory Contact:Dr. Patrick Pilati, PhDPrivate Investment Banking Advisor📧...

