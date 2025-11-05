Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) Promarkerendo Test For Endometriosis Receives $0.5M Grant

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIQLF), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, announced it has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Western Australian Government to accelerate the commercialisation of its world-first blood test for endometriosis, a condition affecting one in nine women globally.

- PromarkerEndo is a first-in-class blood test validated to diagnose endometriosis, including in the early stages of the disease

- Funding of $0.5 million awarded through the Innovation Seed Fund 2024-25, part of the Western Australia Government's Future Health Research and Innovation (FHRI) Fund

- Supports key commercialisation activities including regulatory engagement, marketing and partnership development

- Addresses a global health need - endometriosis affects 1 in 9 women and girls, with diagnosis currently taking an average of 7 years

The funding, provided by the WA Government's Future Health Research and Innovation (FHRI) Fund, under the Innovation Seed Fund 2024-25 recognises the urgent need for earlier and simpler diagnosis of endometriosis and supports Proteomics International's mission to bring its revolutionary diagnostic tool to market. The test, developed using the Company's proprietary Promarker(R) technology platform, has the potential to transform women's healthcare by offering a non-invasive alternative to current diagnostic methods.

Promarker(R)Endo is a blood test for the early diagnosis of endometriosis. This is a debilitating disease that affects one in nine women and girls worldwide, often starting in adolescence. Endometriosis can cause symptoms such as pelvic pain, painful periods and infertility and occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body where it does not belong.

Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "We're delighted to receive this support from the WA Government to help drive the commercialisation of PromarkerEndo. It highlights the importance of innovation in women's health and strengthens our push to bring this much-needed diagnostic test to women around the world."

Currently there is no simple test for endometriosis and diagnosis takes an average of seven years. This delay is multifactorial, with a key contributor being the reliance on surgery, specifically laparoscopy. The cost of this surgical procedure varies widely, with direct costs ranging from $2,000 to $15,000 and average out-of-pocket (private) costs of $3,690 in Australia, and average direct costs of US$21,268 and average out-of-pocket costs of US$4,923 in the USA. The total economic burden of endometriosis in Australia alone is estimated at $9.7 billion per year. A non-invasive diagnostic test would represent a transformational shift in women's healthcare.

Recent results for PromarkerEndo presented at the World Congress on Endometriosis on a study of 704 people demonstrated high diagnostic accuracy with 83% sensitivity and 95% specificity across all stages of the disease using a simple 'traffic light' risk score - low, moderate, or high - indicating the likelihood of endometriosis for any patient [ASX 26 May].

The grant will contribute to critical commercialisation activities including regulatory engagement, marketing and partnership development, helping fast-track the test's availability.

Promarker(R)Endo next steps:

- PromarkerEndo commercialisation is targeted for launch in H2 CY25 in Australia, with other jurisdictions to follow.

- The launch will leverage the Company's established Go-To-Market strategies for its other Promarker tests: PromarkerD for diabetic kidney disease and PromarkerEso for esophageal cancer, utilising both clinical and digital direct-to-consumer channels in Australia.

- Analytical methodology is being adapted for use in a clinical environment under the ISO15189 (clinical testing) pathway.

- Partnering discussions are advancing in key markets for licensing in women's health and fertility.

- Continuing to build awareness of the test with clinicians, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and advocacy groups in response to the upsurge in demand for better diagnosis of endometriosis.

About Promarker(R)Endo

PromarkerEndo is a blood test for the diagnosis of endometriosis. The test detects a panel of protein biomarkers - molecular fingerprints - in the blood, to help identify the presence of disease. The test is designed to support the early and accurate diagnosis of endometriosis in women and girls presenting with symptoms. Endometriosis is a chronic and painful condition affecting around one in nine women and girls, occurring when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body where is does not belong. The gold-standard for diagnosis is surgical laparoscopy with biopsy, with diagnosis taking an average of 7 years. PromarkerEndo aims to provide a non-invasive, earlier and more accessible diagnostic option to support both patients and clinicians.

-p alt="Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37153en.png" style="float:left; height:15px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

Dr Richard Lipscombe Managing Director Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd T: +61 8 9389 1992 E:... Dirk van Dissel Investor Relations and Corporate Advisor Candour Advisory T: +61 408 326 367 E:... Matthew Wright Media and Public Relations NWR Communications T: +61 451 896 420 E:... Proteomics International (Europe) Plesmanweg 9, 7602 PD Almelo The Netherlands T: +31 85 40 11 173 E:...