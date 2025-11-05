403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EAA Foundation Highlights Role Of Education In Combating Poverty At Second World Summit For Social Development
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the second day of the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2) yesterday, the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation continued to lead the global conversation on education and sustainable development through two pivotal sessions.
Hosted in collaboration with international partners, the discussions focused on unlocking innovative financing for education and advancing integrated approaches to climate resilience, poverty eradication, and inclusion, reaffirming EAA's mission to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all.
EAA's Reach Out To All (Rota) programme, in collaboration with the SLNI, UNDP, Unicef, the POWER Foundation, the Commission on the Status of Women Geneva and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of The Gambia to the United Nations, hosted a high-level session titled“Learning for Climate Resilience: Integrated Pathways for Poverty Eradication, Jobs & Inclusion.”
The discussion underscored the critical role of education in addressing the interconnected challenges of poverty, unemployment, and climate vulnerability.
By showcasing integrated models that combine literacy, vocational training, and environmental awareness, the session demonstrated how education can empower youth and women, particularly in fragile, climate-affected contexts, to lead community-based solutions that promote sustainable development and inclusion.
The panel brought together global and youth leaders committed to advancing the education–climate nexus.
They explored policy and programmatic recommendations for scaling climate-resilient education and green livelihood opportunities, calling for strengthened partnerships that place education at the heart of climate adaptation and social justice.
In addition, EAA Foundation, in partnership with the OECD, convened a high-level session titled“From Silos to Synergy: Unlocking Education Financing Through Philanthropy” as part of the Second World Summit for Social Development.
The event examined how Public-Private-Philanthropy Partnerships can help bridge the $97bn annual financing gap for education in low- and lower-middle-income countries.
Building on priorities set during the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, the session explored how philanthropic actors, governments, and development institutions can collaborate to create catalytic co-funding models that advance Sustainable Development Goal 4.
Mohammed al-Kubaisi, CEO of EAA Foundation, said:“Our presence at the summit underscores EAA Foundation's unwavering commitment to making education a driving force for equality, resilience, and opportunity. Through our sessions at the summit on access to quality education, youth employment, green skills, education financing, support for displaced learners, climate resilience, and poverty eradication, we are demonstrating how inclusive and quality education can create pathways to decent work, stability, and sustainable development.
"Together with our partners, we are shaping global solutions that empower learners, equip youth for the future, and strengthen societies for generations to come.”
On the final day of the summit, EAA's Educate A Child programme, in collaboration with Unicef, will host a high-level session titled“Education is a Key Pillar for Poverty Eradication, Employment, and Social Inclusion.”
The session will reaffirm that education is central to social development - not merely a social service but a transformative investment that will drive progress across all dimensions of sustainable development.
The discussion will underscore education's power in enabling equitable and resilient societies by lifting individuals out of poverty, expanding access to decent employment, and fostering cohesive, equitable societies.
Hosted in collaboration with international partners, the discussions focused on unlocking innovative financing for education and advancing integrated approaches to climate resilience, poverty eradication, and inclusion, reaffirming EAA's mission to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all.
EAA's Reach Out To All (Rota) programme, in collaboration with the SLNI, UNDP, Unicef, the POWER Foundation, the Commission on the Status of Women Geneva and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of The Gambia to the United Nations, hosted a high-level session titled“Learning for Climate Resilience: Integrated Pathways for Poverty Eradication, Jobs & Inclusion.”
The discussion underscored the critical role of education in addressing the interconnected challenges of poverty, unemployment, and climate vulnerability.
By showcasing integrated models that combine literacy, vocational training, and environmental awareness, the session demonstrated how education can empower youth and women, particularly in fragile, climate-affected contexts, to lead community-based solutions that promote sustainable development and inclusion.
The panel brought together global and youth leaders committed to advancing the education–climate nexus.
They explored policy and programmatic recommendations for scaling climate-resilient education and green livelihood opportunities, calling for strengthened partnerships that place education at the heart of climate adaptation and social justice.
In addition, EAA Foundation, in partnership with the OECD, convened a high-level session titled“From Silos to Synergy: Unlocking Education Financing Through Philanthropy” as part of the Second World Summit for Social Development.
The event examined how Public-Private-Philanthropy Partnerships can help bridge the $97bn annual financing gap for education in low- and lower-middle-income countries.
Building on priorities set during the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, the session explored how philanthropic actors, governments, and development institutions can collaborate to create catalytic co-funding models that advance Sustainable Development Goal 4.
Mohammed al-Kubaisi, CEO of EAA Foundation, said:“Our presence at the summit underscores EAA Foundation's unwavering commitment to making education a driving force for equality, resilience, and opportunity. Through our sessions at the summit on access to quality education, youth employment, green skills, education financing, support for displaced learners, climate resilience, and poverty eradication, we are demonstrating how inclusive and quality education can create pathways to decent work, stability, and sustainable development.
"Together with our partners, we are shaping global solutions that empower learners, equip youth for the future, and strengthen societies for generations to come.”
On the final day of the summit, EAA's Educate A Child programme, in collaboration with Unicef, will host a high-level session titled“Education is a Key Pillar for Poverty Eradication, Employment, and Social Inclusion.”
The session will reaffirm that education is central to social development - not merely a social service but a transformative investment that will drive progress across all dimensions of sustainable development.
The discussion will underscore education's power in enabling equitable and resilient societies by lifting individuals out of poverty, expanding access to decent employment, and fostering cohesive, equitable societies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment